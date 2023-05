Tight game between unreliable teams

Kings' death bowling can make difference

Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings

Saturday 13 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news



Delhi Capitals are as good as out with mathematical miracles required for a top-four spot. They have been way too slow with the bat with David Warner setting a ponderous tone.

To try to remedy that they have used four overseas batters in the top five. They're still bottom.

Probable XII: Salt, Warner, M Marsh, Pandey, Rossouw, Ripal, Axar, Hakim, L Yadav, Kuldeep, Ishant, Khaleel *Potential subs

Punjab need to win their final three and bolster their net run rate to be in the qualification picture. A radical approach could be to go bowling heavy, partnering Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh. Their intent with the bat is good enough to cope.

Possible XII: Dhawan, Prahbsimran, Livingstone, Jitesh, Harpreet Singh, S Curran, Shahrukh, R Dhawan, R Chahar, Rabada, Ellis, Arshdeep

Pitch report

Four out of five matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this term have been won by the chaser. It's a tricky track to judge for runs because Delhi have been slow pretty much wherever they have been.

Sunrisers' 197 suggested a flat track but 200 has not been breached. If Punjab line-up with their bowling attack listed above it feels like a short on the par line in the late 170s.

How to play

Delhi Capitals are 2.1011/10 with Punjab 1.8810/11. This is not a betting heat that many will be rushing to get involved in. Punjab at odds-on? No thanks. Delhi at only a smidge of odds-against. Well, you get the picture.

The edge is most liekly with Punjab because they do like to give it a thrash, with mixed results admittedly . In a tight game their death bowling should really make the difference.

Tops value

Manish Pandey has been a go-to on the top bat markets for some time now. The 15/2 that Sportsbook offer for top DC is a wager, although if he is subbed in with Delhi batting second bets are void.

Your chosen player must be in the starting XI for player bets to be live.

For Punjab, Shikhar Dhawan has been boosted to 23/10 and there are worse wagers.

Jitesh Sharma has the whiff of a wrong price at 15/2 while Sam Curran looks toppy at 7/2 given a death role.