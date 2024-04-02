Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: Tie chance incoming

Vizag full of runs

Russell and Warner value

Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders

Wednesday 3 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders team news

Delhi recalled Prithvi Shaw to give them more firepower and take the pressure off David Warner. It worked as their batting fired to scorch CSK. There's still no replacement for Lungi Ngidi and the tail is long but they're on the board.

Probable XI: Warner Shaw/Rasikh (subs), Pant, M Marsh, Stubbs, Axar, Porel, Nortje, Mukesh, Ishant, Khaleel

Nitish Rana remains a doubt for KKR after he missed the success over Bangalore with illness. There was no spot for spinner Suyash, either.

Possible XI: Salt, Narine, Venkatesh/Varun (subs), Shreyas, Rinku, Russell, Ramandeep, Starc, Roy, Rana, Raghuvanshi

Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

Delhi's 191 against a reliably mean Chenai attck suggests Vizag is a road. It's not hugely surprising given that India and Australia both notched 200 in 2023 at the venue. With KKR's bowling and batting styles both perfect for high-scoring affairs, Sportsbook's 9/52.80 that both teams score 190 may prove popular.

Delhi's batting, despite tinkering, is likely to cost them a shot at glory in the end. But they were excellent with the ball against Chennai and it could be that a good batting wicket is perfect for them.

It reduces the gulf with the willow and gives their bowling unit added value. So DC are not the worst bet here at 2.166/5. Kolkata's two wins have come against Sunrisers and Bangalore who may not be in the shake-up.

We return to our tie trade strategy. This could be a close affair and we're in business if it goes to the wire.

The price is currently 48.047/1 to back and we're looking to get that into around the 12.011/1 mark with the chaser getting close. We're looking at the last couple of overs for the optimum time for the lay. Treble your original stake on the lay button.

Back-to-lay the tie to 12.011/1

Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders player bets

Andre Russell remains win-rate value for top KKR bat at 8/19.00 with Sportsbook. For Delhi, David Warner is going for a third-consecutive win for top bat and has been boosted to 11/43.75. Otehrwise value is hard to come by.