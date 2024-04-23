Premier League Tips

Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: Warner a bet at 10/3 in Delhi delight

David Miller
Miller is back for GT

Ed Hawkins sides with Aussie opener and says these sides should be closer in the betting for Wednesday's action from the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Recommended bets

(1pts) Back David Warner top DC bat 10/34.33

(1pts) Back Delhi 2.166/5

Indian Premier League: Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans (Match Odds)

Wednesday 24 April, 3.00pm

