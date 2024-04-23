Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: Warner a bet at 10/3 in Delhi delight

Pitch has looked flat

Warner 10/3 4.33 for top bat

Read about Ed's Betfair Exchange strategy below

Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans

Wednesday 24 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans team news

Jake Fraser-McGurk has had a sensational start to his IPL career and there is now a lot to like about the Delhi batting line-up. It's just a shame the bowlers are so profligate. They were hammered again against Sunrisers with Ricky Ponting doing his nut on the bench. Kuldeep Yadav is an honourable exception.

Probable XI: Warner, Shaw/Khaleel (subs), Fraser-McGurk, Porel, Pant, Stubbs, Lalit, Axar, Nortje, Kuldeep, Mukesh

Gujarat almost mucked up a low chase against Punjab last time. But they're putting the best XI they can on the field now David Miller is fit and Azamtullah Omarzai has returned. Any sign of Kane Williamson getting a game is an immediate lay.

Probable XI: Gull, Saha, Sai/Warrier (subs), Miller, Omarzai, Tewatia, Shahrukh, Rashid, Sai, Noor, Mohit

Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans pitch report

Sunrisers smashed 266 in the first match at the Arun Jaitley this season. It is not the surface, then, that Delhi desperately need. A slow, bowler-friendly track is required to stop them haemorraging runs. But we are wary of overs on the par line here because Gujarat are mean-ish with the ball and deathly slow with the bat.

Given that Delhi's weakness this season has been keeping things tight in the field, could a Gujarat side with a batting run rate of 7.8 this season be their perfect opponent?

Perhaps. It certainly doesn't suggest Gujarat should be odds-on at 1.834/5. They are playing a totally different format with the bat to everyone else and it surely means they don't trouble a play-off spot.

Delhi have shown flashes of improvement and could be considered value.

Back Delhi @ 2.166/5 Bet here

A couple of trends worth being aware of. Gujarat are bottom and then some for strike rate in the powerplay, meaning that there could be the option for a quick flip by Delhi.

We also know that Delhi are bottom (and then some) for striking in the death overs. So if we have a tight one with Delhi chasing, Gujarat could get over the line.

Fraser-McGurk has been boosted to 5/23.50 after 140 runs in three innings at 222. That has given some room to David Warner's price at 10/34.33 and we retain faith with him for a win rate at around 40%. Abhishek Porel is underrated at 9/110.00 given where he batted last time. For Gujarat, Shubman Gill has been boosted to 5/23.50.

Back David Warner top DC bat @ 10/34.33 Bet here

Listen to Cricket Only Bettor...