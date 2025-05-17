Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: Gujarat straight back to winning ways

Delhi are on the slide

No Starc for hosts

Wicket should be for batters

Sai another Mr Reliable

Kuldeep could steal win

Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans

Sunday 18 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans team news

Delhi have not fared well in keeping hold of key players. Mitchell Starc's refusal to come back doesn't say much for his faith that they win the final three league games to book a play-off without needing results elsewhere to go their way. They have lost five of their last seven.

Mustafizur Rahman has signed as Starc's replacement. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Donovan Ferreira play no further part. Tristan Stubbs will not be available for the knockouts.

Possible DC XI: Porel, Du Plessis, Nair, Rahul, Xxar, Stubbs, Ashutosh (Natarajan sub), Vipraj, Kuldeep, Chameera, Mohit

Gujarat have not lost a single overseas player for the league stage and the bulk of the squad has been training hard in Ahmedabad during suspension. But if they get the one win they need to qualify, the play-offs provide a different challenge.

Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada will not be available. Kusal Mendis will take Buttler's place if they get there. It may be time for GT to start bulking up the middle-order with Dasun Shanaka and Karim Janat in need of game time. Shahrukh Khan should be under pressure for his spot.

Possible DC XI: Sai (Kishore sub), Gill, Buttler, Rutherford, Shahrukh/Shanaka/Janat, Tewatia, Rashid, Rabada, Prasidh, Siraj, Arshad

Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans pitch report

More than 200 has been busted six times in the last eight IPL night matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Two of those were this season. It is not unreasonable to reckon that the break has given surfaces time to improve. Gujarat total runs have appeal here at 184.5 at 5/61.84. They are averaging just shy of 190 per match in the last ten.

Total match sixes may also be an overs play at 10/111.00 with the line at 17.5. That bet would have won eight times in the last 16. The fly is the fact that, on averages for each team, around 15 are expected. But this is a flatter surface than most. No rain is forecast.

Delhi Capitals are 2.206/5 with Gujarat 1.804/5. The market may be slow to recognise that significant dip in form that Delhi have suffered. As we said above, they have been producing bottom-of-the-table form since winning their first four.

The absence of Starc is a major blow. He is their leading wicket-taker with 14. Against such an efficient outfit as GT, Delhi could well miss his ability to break partnerships at key times.

When the sides met earlier in the tournament, GT gave Delhi a thumping by seven wickets, chasing 204 with four balls to spare. Jos Buttler top scored that day with 97 off 54.

Recommended Bet Back Gujarat EXC 1.80

Buttler is 16/54.20 to repeat those heroics for a top-bat win but our focus is Sai Sudharsan who is very much in the win zone at 23/103.30. With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav is also waiting for a return to the winner's enclosure for top bowler. He did cop against Gujarat in that fixture and with no Starc he has little to beat. He could well take it on conceding fewest runs. Sportsbook make him a 13/53.60 chance.

Recommended Bet Back Kuldeep Yadav top DC bowler SBK 13/5