Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Klaasen set for classy show

Chennai low on confidence

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunday 28 April, 11:00

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad team news

Chennai are low on confidence after back-to-back defeats by Lucknow. They are trying to find the right combo with Rachin Ravdindra dropped for an underperforming Daryl Mitchell. Sameer Rizvi is also out of the side. Ajinkya Rahane is out of form. it could be that 19-year-old bat Shaik Rasheed gets a go.

Possible XI: Rahane/Shardul (subs), Gaikwad, Jadeja, Dube, Rasheed, Moeen, Dhoni, Deepak, Deshpande, Mustafizur, Pathirana

Sunrisers missed a golden opportunity to put one foot in the play-offs against RCB. A failure in the chase will not go unnoticed. Are they merely bat-first bully boys?

Probable XI: Head/Natarajan (subs), Abhishek, Markram, Reddy, Klaasen, Samad, Shahbaz, Cummins, Kumar, Unadkat, Markande

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad pitch report

Twelve of the last 23 at the Chepauk have seen first-innings scores of under 160. Kolkata struggled to 137 the game before Chennai smashed 210 and then failed to defend. So goodness knows what we get. A high par line will always be a tempting sell.

The 1.845/6 about Chennai at home is normally maximum bet territory. Particularly against a team which is a one-trick pony.

But this is a Chennai team suddenly unsure of itself. Coach Stephen Fleming has admitted as much.

Ruturaj Gaikwad personified that against Lucknow when he was scared to bowl his spinners because of dew. It was an odd call because Lucknow had not really got hold of any of them. The hosts are likely to be nervous if they have to defend against Sunrisers.

The dew could well be the key factor again so if we see another flat batting wicket up front, the potential for flips back and forth is strong.

We would side with the chaser at the break then so long as there are significant odds-against available.

Bored of short odds on Heinrich Klaasen for top SRH bat down at No 5? Yes, me too. So why not have a bang on the 10/111.00 that he takes the man of the match award. The spin hitter supreme could be dangerous on this wicket and he is due an innings of note after a fast start.



