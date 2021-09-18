Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL tips: Super Tahir eyes scalps

Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians

Sunday 19 September, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Chennai eye crown

Chennai are the favourites for the title and are second in the ladder behind Delhi Capitals. But they could be forgiven for feeling nervous about Part Two being played in the UAE. They finished second-bottom when IPL 2020 was staged there.

Their squad is better balanced now. Moeen Ali has been a revelation, transforming them from a ponderous batting unit to the fastest scorers. They remain solid with the ball and could get even tighter if Imran Tahir comes in at the expense of wicket-taker Lungi Ngidi on pitches that spin.

There is a concern about Faf Du Plessis's fitness. The South African was in great touch in the CPL but he is suffering with a groin problem. Robin Uthappa could come in, freeing up another overseas slot with Josh Hazlewood or Mitchell Santner potential beneficiaries. But in all likelihood Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar are starters.

Probable XI Gaikwad, Uthappa, Moeen, Raina, Rayudu, Jadeja, S Curran, MS Dhoni, Thakur, Chahar, Tahir

Mumbai slow starters

Mumbai Indians have a habit of starting tournaments slowly. So the break is likely to feel like a new beginning and a tuning-up period may again be required. They have not won an opening game since 2012.

The good news is that Kieron Pollard is likely to slot straight back in to the XI. He joined the team bubble on Thursday following the CPL. And it may well prove that the break has done a Mumbai batting line-up which was strangely quiet some good.

Man for man, no-one trumps them. They have all basis covered. In fact, Adam Milne may make their bowling even more dangerous. And that takes some doing because they are ranked at No 1 for economy.

Possible XI Rohit, De Kock, Suryakumar, Ishan, Pollard, Hardik, Krunal, Chahar, Milne, Bumrah, Boult

Pitch report

On two-year data Dubai is the least batting-friendly of the three venues. The run rate in the study period is 7.5. However, 18 of the 26 IPL 2020 matches saw 160 or more busted in the first-innings. There is a seven per cent swing in favour of the chaser on toss bias.

We expect bigger runs in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi so this may not be the game to start going high for runs, particularly as both bowling units are tight. Sportsbook go 6/5 both teams score 160 or more. That's happened twice in the last seven head-to-heads. The last meeting before postponement was out-of-character. Chennai failed to defend 218 in Delhi.

Chennai probable value

Mumbai are 1.824/5 favourites with Chennai 2.206/5. Mumbai's slow start - like an OAP getting up at the alarm clock - may well be reason enough to take them on.

This 'opener take two' has the feel of a choice affair. And if the Chennai price holds with the toss in their favour, there's nowt wrong with a wager on them reaffirming their position as title favourites.

Tops value

In the 2020 IPL Sam Curran batted in every position in the top eight bar No 3. We note Sportsbook's 19/1 about a top bat. There is a possibility he could open if Du Plessis is out. Shardul Thakur is 100/1. That looks like a rick with recency bias a possibility of affecting his spot in the order. Ruturaj Gaikwad is chunky at 4s for an opener.

Pollard is 7/1 for Mumbai which is bang on in terms of two-year win rates. He did smash an unbeaten 87 in that extraordinary chase last time. Rohit Sharma and De Kock are both rated at 11/4.

With the ball we like Imran Tahir from a probable 3/1 for top Chennai wicket-taker. He returns money 40% of the time and has excellent match-ups against Quinton De Kock, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Pollard.

