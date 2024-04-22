Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Kings to hit back at home

Pitch for the bowlers

Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants

Tuesday 23 April, 15:00

Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants team news

Super Kings are hoping that Ajinkya Rahane is fully fit after a calf injury hampered him. Ruturaj Gaikwad could return to an opening role. Shivam Dube and Matheesha Pathirana are the likely impact players. Whoever isn't in the starting XI is voided on the tops markets.

Possible XI: Ravindra, Gaikwad, Rahane, Dube/Pathirana (subs), Moeen, Jadeja, Rizvi, Dhoni, Deepak, Mustafizur, Deshpande

Mayank Yadav is not expected to be fit to return. There are also suggestions that Dev Padikkal could play despite horrible returns. What does Prerak Mankad need to do to get a game? Matt Henry's inclusion is sensible.

Possible XI: De Kock, Rahul, Padikkal/Mohsin (subs), Pooran, Stoinis, Badoni, Krunal, Henry, Boshnoi, Yash

Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants pitch report

Twelve of the last 22 at the Chepauk have seen first-innings scores of under 160. Kolkata struggled to 137 last time. A par line to go unders at 170.5 is too high on historic numbers. If LSG bat first we're likely to go unders.

These two meet again. Lucknow beat Chennai on Friday, chasing what looked like a very stiff target of 176 with ease. Chennai may argue that dew made their job harder.

At 1.774/5 Chennai are priced with that defeat in mind. It's a good bet about a team which is dominant at home. They have a 65% success rate.

Lucknow are seventh and ninth respectively for run-making in the powerplay and death overs. Given that Chennai will look to squeeze inbetween with spin, this is a very tough task for Lucknow. Any sort of drift on that Chennai price is worth taking.

Quinton de Kock has been boosted to 4/15.00 for top Lucknow bat. He is winning at a rate of 34%. It represents one of the biggest chunks in our favour this season so although we don't think the pitch may suit QDK (he averages 10.5 there in seven games), we can't really ignore the boost. We will also keep faith with Krunal Pandya at 19/120.00 for a small interest in case this is a low-scoring contest.

