Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Kings to hit back at home

Quinton de Kock
De Kock is too big at 4s

Ed Hawkins sides with the hosts from the Chepauk on Tuesday and finds top-bat options at 4/1 and 19/1...

Recommended bets

(0.5pts) Back Quinton de Kock top LSG bat 4/15.00

(0.25pts) Back Krunal Pandya top LSG bat 19/120.00

(2pts) Back Chennai 1.774/5

Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants (Match Odds)

Tuesday 23 April, 3.00pm

Chennai Super Kings
Lucknow Super Giants
