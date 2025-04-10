Indian Premier League

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: Chennai is must-win clash

MS Dhoni
Dhoni batted at No 5 last time

Ed Hawkins previews the action from the Chepauk with a runs short and 5/23.50 top bowler bet...

  • CSK outsiders at home

  • Hosts need six wins from nine

  • Time to sell runs at 179.5

  • Home side have batting issues

  • Pathirana overdue top bowler win

Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor's IPL Betting Hub

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team news

Chennai Super Kings will need at least six wins from their last nine to stand any chance of making the play-offs. Defeat by Punjab last time was their fourth in a row and there just seem to be too many problems to solve after poor auction work signing domestic batters Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar.

Against Punjab they retired out Devon Conway in a chase of 220 despite the opener set and striking at 140. Their decision-making seems muddled. Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran and Jamie Overton are considered surplus.

Possible CSK XI: Ravindra, Conway, Gaikwad, Dube (Pathirana sub), Shankar, Jadeja, Dhoni, Ashwin, Noor Ahamad, Mukesh

KKR are struggling for consistency. Having bowled superbly against Sunrisers they then conceded 238 against LSG. They probably should have got up in the chase.

At 162 for two in the 13th they were in control but collapsed to 185 for seven by the start of the 17th. A flurry by Rinku Singh kept them keen but defeat was by four runs. 

Possible KKR XI: De Kock, Narine, Rahane, Venkatesh, Ramandeep, Raghuvanshi (Varun sub), Russell, Rinku, Harshit, Arora, Johnson

Chennai Super Kings v KKR IPL pitch report

This is the time when the Chepauk wicket starts to slow up. We shorted runs last time but were unfortunate to be on a loser at 179.5. In the last three IPL tournaments outside of the first two matches under 165 would have been a winner 14 times out of 23. Once again 179.5 is the mark and it does feel like with both sides well equipped to take advantage of spin and a low surface, that is a play. 

Recommended Bet

Back under 179.5 20-over runs

EXC2.0

Chennai Super Kings v KKR IPL match prediction

Chennai are 2.0621/20 outsiders for a home game at fortress Chepauk. It's a price rarely seen but is indicative of the collapse of their form. It could, however, be construed as outrageous value if you subscribe to the view that KKR are vulnerable on a slower surfaces.

The problem with that is Anjinkya Rahane wants spinning pitches at Eden Gardens. It could be that Rahane is not taking into account batting frailties although evidence of a struggle against tweak is hardly overwhelming. They had an issue with Krunal Pandya but that was about it.

In reality this has the feel of a choice affair so a massive angle couldn't really be taken on either side. Expect an attritional affair.

Chennai Super Kings v KKR IPL Exchange strategy

Chennai's strength and Kolkata's weakness align here for an angle on match odds and innings runs. The hosts have been excellent in the death overs while KKR have a tendency to fall away (as seen against LSG, RCB for example). 

Factor it into your thinking that Chennai can roar back with the ball from around over 12-13, taking chunks out of their own price in-play. On innings runs it isn't wise to expect KKR to blitz in the death overs at much more than ten an over.

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals IPL player bets

Matheesha Pathirana is having a quiet tournament by his own high top-bowler standards. He has one dead heat (shared wickets and shared runs conceded) so far. He is[ 5/2] to finally get a win and it may be worth a play as there are signs that KKR have some issues with pace in the middle and towards the end. MS Dhoni batted at No 5 last time for CSK but we don't advise getting sucked into a bet at 14s that he tops. 

Recommended Bet

Back Matheesha Pathirana top CSK bowler

SBK5/2

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Pakistan Super League

Pakistan Super League Team-by-team Guide: Champs Islamabad hard to stop

  • Ed Hawkins
Babar Azam
Pakistan Super League

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL Tips: Back Rassie runs on a road

  • Ed Hawkins
Rassie van der Dussen
Indian Premier League

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Awesome foursome for Delhi

  • Ed Hawkins
Josh Hazlewood

Indian Premier League Predictions


Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Pakistan Super League Team-by-team Guide: Champs Islamabad hard to stop

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

IPL Betting Hub | Bumrah won't save Mumbai Indians

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

The IPL Betting Hub | Are SRH and CSK done for?

  • Editor