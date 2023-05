Titans the outstanding team

Winner goes straight to final

Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans

Tuesday 23 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Chennai have rolled back the years to land a top-two finish. And the opportunity to go straight to the final - and 2.6413/8 to win it - with a home game will stir the canary-yellow masses.

The team is settled and each player knows his role. Only Moeen Ali has perhaps not pulled his weight but it would be a surprise if they axed him now. Ambati Rayudu, the middle-order batter, and Sri Lanka pace ace Maheesh Pathiarana are the potential subs.

Probable XII: Gaikwad, Conway, Rahane, Dube, Rayudu, Moeen, Jadeja, Dhoni, D Chahara, Deshpande, Theekshana *Possible sub

Gujarat underlined their class by beating Bangalore on Sunday. It was a game they were outsiders for would you believe. With ten wins from 14 they are the outstanding team and they are also 2.6413/8 to win back-to-back titles.

Josh Little has returned from Ireland duty so they are at full strength. He could replace Dasun Shanaka with Hardik moving back to No 3.

Probable XII: Saha, Gill, Hardik, Shanakar, Miller, Tewatia, Hardik, Rashid, Noor, Shami, Mohit, Little, Dayal *Possible sub

Pitch report

The Chepauk surface looks as though it has started to slow up. The hosts' 144 was trumped by Kolkata last time. The two previous scores of 167 and 139 saw spinners get grip, turn and really slow teams down.

That looks a little toppy with Chennai batting first. Gujarat are a mean amchine in the field and their economy rate this term would mean 167 would be the expected score. It could well be a short at that quote.

Back under 173.5 CSK 1st inns runs 2.00

How to play

The match odds market can barely split the pair. Guajarat are marginal 1.981/1 favourites with Chennai 2.001/1. The opportunity to get with the hosts at inflated odds given their record at home is something.

But the same can be said of this crack Gujarat team. It's their second biggest price of the tournament and they are well equipped with spin to do well at the venue, just like Royals and KKR who won at the ground previously.

Gujarat may just pinch it. They have won each of the three head-to-heads chasing and their ability batting second is extraordinary.

Tops value

There's ultra-reliability available on the top-bat markets. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are fair bets at 5/2 and a boosted 11/4 respectively with Sportsbook.

Shubman Gill, a centurion against RCB, is boosted to 5/2 for top Guajarat bat. Gaikwad and Gill won the markets earliuer in the season.

With the ball, Rashid Khan caused CSK problems in the head-to-head so we note the 10/1 about him winning man of the match. Pathiarana for Chennai has been outstanding at the death and is big at 3/1 for top bowler.