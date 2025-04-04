Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Back solid Porel at 6/1 for top bat
Ed Hawkins previews the action from the Chepauk on Saturday and suggests shorting runs...
Chennai 1.8910/11 favourites to beat Delhi
CSK want slow, tired surface on Saturday
History suggests it's time to sell runs
Home side have batting issues
Porel could be a class act and bet at 6/17.00
Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor's IPL Betting Hub
Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals
Saturday 5 April, 11:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals IPL team news
Chennai Super Kings are in a panic. After defeat by RCB at home, coach Stephen Fleming bemoaned a lack of spin and therefore home advantage at the Chepauk. When they did get some spin at Barsapara (or something close to being slow and tacky) they were beaten by Rajasthan Royals.
Then there was Fleming's admission that MS Dhoni isn't fit to run between the wickets. It's a bad start for the former tourny favs.
From the outside looking in, the signings of Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar are poor and this may have created a lack of confidence in knowing what their best XI is. They have already used 15 players.
Possible CSK XI: Ravindra, Tripathi, Gaikwad, Dube (Pathirana sub), Shankar, Jadeja, Dhoni, Overton, Ashwin, Noor Ahamad, Ellis
Delhi are two wins from two and the pre-season chaos of losing Harry Brook has been forgotten. They have not replaced him but so far look to have a plan with everyone clear on their role.
They beat Sunrisers last time, restricting them to 163 without even needing an impact player. Mitchell Starc took five wickets and is being asked to be quick and potent, forgetting economy.
We do expect changes. Jake Fraser-McGurk is not convincing in the opening role. KL Rahul could return to the job allowing Donovan Ferreira a slot as a finisher. Ashutsosh Sharma will be the impact player with the bat.
Possible DC XI: Fraser-McGurk, Du Plessis, Porel, Rahul, Stubbs, Axar, Vipraj, Starc, Kuldeep, Mohit, Mukesh (Ashutosh sub)
Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals IPL pitch report
As stated previously the Chepauk wicket is good for at least the first two matches for batting. We saw that in the last match when RCB posted 196. Outside of the first two games last year betting unders 165 was a winner in four of seven.
In the last three IPL tournaments in total it would have been a winner 14 times out of 22. The par line is set at 179.5 to go under. Let's hope that Fleming's broadside has spurred the groundtsaff into action to produce something more like the historic surfaces. They surely have a track to option as something far trickier.
Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals IPL match prediction
Chennai are 1.8910/11 with Delhi 2.1011/10. That is a pretty chunky price about Chennai with their superb home record. The challenge we have as punters is to work out whether there is decline in the yellow franchise and that Fleming is being genuine.
If he intended to make sure a more spin-friendly pitch was prepared, then will almost certainly get what he wants. That would make Chennai a strong bet at the odds. This is one of the biggest prices they have been for a home game for yonks.
Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals IPL match prediction
Despite concerns about Chennai's batting, they do look to be impressively mean with the ball again. The No 1-rated side for economy showed superb control even in defeat by Rajasthan in the death overs.
With the Royals on couse for more than 200, Chennai pulled things back. Royals were on 140 in the 14th over with 200 seemingly the bear minimum. But Chennai squeezed for only another 42 runs.
It's important to recognise where their strength lies in a game which could go down to the wire. Delhi will need to bat well in a chase and there looks to be room for a gamble on CSK to pull things back again if under pressure.
Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals IPL player bets
Should a No 3 be as big as 6/17.00 to top score? Well, it depends on their ability. If Mitchell Starc was batting there we'd probably say fair enough. But for Delhi it's Abhishek Porel and he has a record which suggests he can be a serious performer.
In 29 T20s Porel averages 32 at a strike rate of 153. That is very good and only a few runs off elite. Last season he had a breakthrough year, finishing as an opener having started as a lower-order player. That explains a win rate which hasn't got going yet. When batting in the top four he has won two from nine and we would expect more wins this term.
Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
