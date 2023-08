Beware of rain in second innings

Pitch good for batting

West Indies v India

Saturday 12 August, 15:30

TV: Live on TNT Sports

West Indies v India fourth T20 team news

West Indies are waiting on Jason Holder's fitness for this one. If he failes to overcome a niggle which kept him out of game three, then Roston Chase will continue.

They would like some runs from Shimron Hetmyer, whose returns to the XI after a year away have not reached international standards. The Windies seem a little too relaint on Nic Pooran and Rovman Powell. The front three in the batting could do with being more aggressive.

Possible XI: King, Mayers, Charles, Pooran, Powell, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Chase, Akeal, Joseph, McCoy

India kept the five-match series alive with a thumping seven-wicket success. Suryakumar Yadav was the architecht of that win with 83 off 44.

They brought in Yas Jaiswal and dropped Ishan Kishan for that one with Sanju Samson taking the gloves. We expect Jaiswal to retain his spot despite a score of 1. Mukesh Kumar might get a rest with Avesh Khan or Umran Malik available.

Possible XI: Jaiswal Gill, Yadav, Varma, Pandya, Samson, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Arshdeep, Avesh

West Indies v India fourth T20 pitch report

We should expect runs at Lauderhill in the first inninmgs. Seven of the last 11 have seen 170 busted. As a result, eight of those matches have been won by the side batting first. Bat first, bat big is the normal message.

However, forecast rain in time for the second innings may mean the captains could ignore the trend. A par line in the late 160s would be one to take on. India, as you would expect, are the more likely. There could be some value at enhanced numbers for them busting 170. In the last two years they've breached that mark 25 times out of 34. Slightly odds-against may be available given their form this series.

West Indies v India fourth T20 match odds

West Indies are 2.9215/8 and India [1.51. These have been decent contests and the smart money throughout has been on trading that price about the 'home' team.

With the pitch expected to be good for batting and a toss bias in-play, forecasting a odds-on price for the Windies seems fair.

The key will be making a fast start with the bat and making sure they have the wriggle room to get up to that magic 170 region.

The sides have met four times at the venue and India have won the lot.

West Indies v India fourth T20 player bets

It's worth recogniisng the relationship between flat tracks and a batter taking man of the match honours. So we note the 8/18.80 about Shubman Gill who is due a decent knock having ended the ODI series in touch. Jaiswal is 9/19.80. The pair are 16/54.20 for top India bat and 4/14.80 and 5/15.80 for top match bat.

Sportsbook offfer buys of the pair's runs, too. Gill is at 5/61.84 for over 25.5 and Jaiswal the same price for over 22.5

For the Windies Pooran is hitting well and gets quotes of 9/19.80, 10/34.33 and 17/29.40 respectively on the related markets. The 9/19.80 that a century is scored in first-innings is a tempter.