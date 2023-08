New-look India batting

Yadav to the fore

West Indies v India

Thursday 3 August, 15:30

TV: Live on TNT Sports

West Indies first T20 team news

The West Indies squad looks reassurirngly decent for this contest. There are franchise performers included, such as Jason Holder, Nic Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer.

Obed McCoy should be available for death duty while Oshane Thomas and Alzarri Joseph could be paired with the new ball. Odean Smith is likely to miss out as a bowling all-rounder to batting all-rounder Roston Chase, who bowls spin. The venue takes turn.

One potential rick is recalling Shai Hope. He is not a T20 batter and never will be. Alarm bells will sound if he's in the XI.

Possible XI: Charles, King, Mayers, Pooran, Hetmyer, Powell, Chase, Akeal, Holder, Joseph, Thomas

India first T20 team news

India are having a discovery tour. Having left out Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from two of the three ODI they are not involved at all here. It is refreshing.

So Yas Jaiswal gets the chance to display his hitting ability again, potentially in an opening role with Shubman Gill. Ishan Kishan may bat at No 3. Suryakumar Yadav is happiest in this format. Tilak Varma may get a game just behind him.

Hardik Pandya, whose bowling will be needed for balance, leads but there is no Ravi Jadeja or Mohammad Siraj. The bowling group will be led by Arshdeep Singh.

Possible XI: Jaiswal, Gill, Ishan, Yadav, Varma, Hardik, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Arshdeep, Mukesh

West Indies v India first T20 pitch report

Providence was reliably difficult for batters not so long ago but it appears to be changing. In the last 11 first-innings more than 170 has been busted five times. Unheard of. It is a bat first venue. Seven of those have have been won by the team defending. With games two and three also at this venue we can have a watching brief before wagering runs lines. On average run rates batting first West Indies should be in for 173 and India 185.

West Indies v India first T20 match odds

With a 50-over World Cup in October, India are naturally playing five T20s. Scheduling might not make much sense but the match odds market does - West Indies are bang on at 3.4012/5 on win rate in this format in the last two years.

India are 1.392/5. That's obviously too skinny to start getting involved. Be wary of 'reserve side' rationale, though, as this batting order is much preferrable to Rohit and Kohli.

On a potentially good batting wicket West Indies would need to bat first for a trade. They could get those odds down to 2.305/4.

West Indies v India first T20 player bets

We're waiting to get with Suryakumar Yadav for top India bat. He showed a glimpse of form in the last ODI and that is reassuring. We might get 16/54.20 from Sportsbook with Jaiswal and the in-form Shubman Gill taking up a chunk. Yadav has four wins in his last 10.