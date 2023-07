Gill has fine record

Cariah a wager at 90/1 91.00

West Indies v India

Saturday 29 July, 14:30

TV: Live on TNTSports

West Indies team news

West Indies were knocked over for just 114 in game one. Shai Hope returned to top-bat form but it was another miserable effort entirely in keeping with their travails. Remember that West Indies failed to qualify for the World Cup so they're very much at Associate level now.

There's little they could do to bolster the batting. Add Keacy Carty perhaps? But they've gone with six bowling options and it's perhaps more surprising that Oshane Thomas and Alzarri Joseph aren't at least one of them.

Possible XI: King, Mayers, Hope, Athanaze, Hetmyer, Powell, Shepherd, Cariah, Drakes, Motie, Seales

India team news

Kuldeep Yadav was the star for India, claiming four for six. His return to form ahead of a World Cup is a good story given how badly he lost his way after the last edition.

Ravi Jadeja also took three wickets as a clear weakness was exposed in the home ranks. India could exploit that further by adding Axar Patel but they may consider plans for a home World Cup are key instead and recognise they're unlikely to be using three spinners.

It wasn't all good news. Suryakumar Yadav failed again and India have a burgeoning issue trying to fill the No 4 slot. Rohit Sharma moved himself down to No 7 and Virat Kohli didn't bat at all but we expect a normal batting line-up.

Probable XI: Sharma, Gill, Kohli, Yadav, Ishan, Hardik, Jadeja, Thakur, Kuldeep, Umran, Mukesh

West Indies v India 2nd ODI pitch report

West Indies have busted 260 nine times in their last 23 first-innings. But it's time to look for bigger numbers on lower scores. Nine times in that sequence they have gone under 200. It's highly likely you should be able to lay them at considerably skinnier odds on that probability. The Bridgetown pitch is not conducive, either in sight on historically.

West Indies v India 2nd ODI match odds

India are, as expected, skinny favourites for this one at 1.241/4. West Indies are 4.707/2. Given they can't even qualify for a World Cup one can be forgiven for thinking it could be twice as big that price.

For that reason alone it is very hard to start spouting ideas about a trade. India would still be that sort of price to get after 250 or 260, which as shown in the stats above is difficult for the hosts.

Back S Gill over 34.5 runs @ 5/61.84 Bet now

West Indies v India 2nd ODI player bets

We were on Shubman Gill for top india bat in game one. He was 4/14.80 and we looked set when he opened chasing 115. A shame then that he was out for seven and has now been cut to 11/43.70. Do we keep faith? He was so good on the last tour to West Indies that it feels churlish to do so.

It is probably wrong, though, for Rohit Sharma to be priced at 7/24.40. We expect him to return to opening. Kohli is 4/14.80 and could be back at No 3. Maybe Gill's runs should be a buy at 34.5 at 5/61.84. That bet would've won 64% of the time in the last two years.

If Mohammad Siraj plays the boosted 10/34.33 is value for top India bowler. He's been their best bowler in the last two years in ODI.

For West Indies top bat, have a small stake on Yanic Cariah at 90/191.00. It's possible that 20 or 30 wins it and Cariah is vastly underrated. He has five first-class tons and a 50 already in his nine ODI.

Other chunky prices are Jadeja and Axar at 12/113.00 and 18/119.00 respectively for man of the match.