South Africa v India First ODI Tips: Three players to follow
Ed Hawkins picks out wagers at 3/1, 4/1 and 17/2 for the action from Boland Park on Tuesday.
"The opener has a terrific record in the last two-and-a-half years, winning just shy of 29% of the time."
South Africa v India
Tuesday 18 January 08.30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Saffers stronger
South Africa will look to transpose Test superiority to the ODI format. Key to that will be Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen continuing to cause India's batters problems.
Their batting is probably stronger in this format, too. Quinton De Kock, who retired from Tests after the first match, has returned to the squad and should open alongside the excellent Jannie Malan. Rassie Van Der Dussen is more accustomed to ODI than Tests, too.
Depending on the surface South Africa will pick seaming all-rounder Andile Pheh-lukwayo or spinner George Linde, who can also give it a hit. They are both inter-changeable in terms of batting order with Jansen
Probable XI: De Kock, Malan, Van Der Dussen, Bavuma, Hamza, Miller, Jansen, Phehlukwayo, Rabada, Maharaj, Ngidi
India a bowler short
Rohit Sharma the captain, is unavailable because of injury to KL Rahul leads. All eyes, however, will be on Virat Kohli having returned to the rank in file now across all three formats.
Rahul prefers to bat in the middle order so he is likely to use his influence to nab the No 4 slot. Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the potential opening pair.
The loss of all-rounders Ravi Jadeja and Hardik Pandya is likely to be felt, though. They are struggling to fit in a sixth bowling option, just like the hosts. Something which could be an issue on an expected flat wicket.
Possible XI: Dhawan, Gaikwad, Kohli, Rahul, S Yadav, Pant, Thakur, Ashwin/Chahal, Bhuv Kumar, Shami, Bumrah.
Pitch report
We're expecting runs at Boland Park. The last three domestic scores in the one-day competition (all last year) read: 295-272-298. In 2020, South Africa defended 291 against Australia.
Although the bowlers were dominant in the Tests, a flatter surface could see power swing back to the batters. India, in particular, may note that Ngidi, although potent, does provide scoring options.
The https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/one-day-internationals/south-africa-v-india/31176674 that both teams score 275 is an probable wager. We're expecting a par line which gives an 'over option' at even money at around 290.5. No rain is forecast.
South Africa in the game
South Africa are live runners here, despite their match odds being available at 2.506/4.
The toss should be key, though. South Africa are much more comfortable fielding first with a win-loss ratio in the last three years of 1.1. It also negates India's 'best' suit. Both are as good as each other in the chase.
At the very least there should be room in that home price for a trade. South Africa's confidence is sky high and they have enough about them to trade as favourites.
Tops value
There are plenty of options on the side markets to keep you keen. First up we want to be on Malan to top score for South Africa.
The opener has a terrific record in the last two-and-a-half years, winning just shy of 29% of the time. The 4/1 quote from Sportsbook suggests he has been underrated. De Kock has been boosted to 10/3.
For India there are two batting options. Shikhar Dhawan (again on win rate) should be shorter than 4/1. He gives us 4% points in implied probability. Dhawan, however, comes in cold and may need a knock to get his rhythm up.
Rishabh Pant, however, is in great touch as he showed with that century in the final touch. The 17/2is also value on win rate.
With the ball, Ngidi is favourite in our book for top South Africa bowler. Sportsbook go 3/1 with Rabada 5/2. Down the years Ngidi has consistently been more potent in terms of wickets.
