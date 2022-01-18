South Africa v India First ODI Tips: Three players to follow

South Africa v India

Tuesday 18 January 08.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Saffers stronger

South Africa will look to transpose Test superiority to the ODI format. Key to that will be Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen continuing to cause India's batters problems.

Their batting is probably stronger in this format, too. Quinton De Kock, who retired from Tests after the first match, has returned to the squad and should open alongside the excellent Jannie Malan. Rassie Van Der Dussen is more accustomed to ODI than Tests, too.

Depending on the surface South Africa will pick seaming all-rounder Andile Pheh-lukwayo or spinner George Linde, who can also give it a hit. They are both inter-changeable in terms of batting order with Jansen

Probable XI: De Kock, Malan, Van Der Dussen, Bavuma, Hamza, Miller, Jansen, Phehlukwayo, Rabada, Maharaj, Ngidi

India a bowler short

Rohit Sharma the captain, is unavailable because of injury to KL Rahul leads. All eyes, however, will be on Virat Kohli having returned to the rank in file now across all three formats.

Rahul prefers to bat in the middle order so he is likely to use his influence to nab the No 4 slot. Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the potential opening pair.

The loss of all-rounders Ravi Jadeja and Hardik Pandya is likely to be felt, though. They are struggling to fit in a sixth bowling option, just like the hosts. Something which could be an issue on an expected flat wicket.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Gaikwad, Kohli, Rahul, S Yadav, Pant, Thakur, Ashwin/Chahal, Bhuv Kumar, Shami, Bumrah.

Pitch report

We're expecting runs at Boland Park. The last three domestic scores in the one-day competition (all last year) read: 295-272-298. In 2020, South Africa defended 291 against Australia.

Although the bowlers were dominant in the Tests, a flatter surface could see power swing back to the batters. India, in particular, may note that Ngidi, although potent, does provide scoring options.

South Africa in the game

South Africa are live runners here, despite their match odds being available at 2.506/4.

The toss should be key, though. South Africa are much more comfortable fielding first with a win-loss ratio in the last three years of 1.1. It also negates India's 'best' suit. Both are as good as each other in the chase.

At the very least there should be room in that home price for a trade. South Africa's confidence is sky high and they have enough about them to trade as favourites.

Tops value

There are plenty of options on the side markets to keep you keen. First up we want to be on Malan to top score for South Africa.

The opener has a terrific record in the last two-and-a-half years, winning just shy of 29% of the time. The 4/1 quote from Sportsbook suggests he has been underrated. De Kock has been boosted to 10/3.

For India there are two batting options. Shikhar Dhawan (again on win rate) should be shorter than 4/1. He gives us 4% points in implied probability. Dhawan, however, comes in cold and may need a knock to get his rhythm up.

Rishabh Pant, however, is in great touch as he showed with that century in the final touch. The 17/2is also value on win rate.

With the ball, Ngidi is favourite in our book for top South Africa bowler. Sportsbook go 3/1 with Rabada 5/2. Down the years Ngidi has consistently been more potent in terms of wickets.