India v England Live Blog: All the latest from the Betfair markets on Day 3

04.12 Ind 299-7

We hit on a nice edge though. Bess has been so leaky that we were taking on his individual runs quote of overs overs. You can back him for to concede 2.5 or more at 5/4 with Sportsbook in his next over. We did it consistently yesterday for profit. We don't expect the 5/4 to last. or the 2.5. Sportsbook cut the former and boosted the latter on day two. Surprised they've not started off at 3.5 and odds-on.

03.56 Ind 299-7

At 146-6 yesterday, England had India right where they wanted them. There was even a chance they could bowl them out for an innings lead. Then, as if faced with the enormity of what they could achieve they went to pieces. Jack Leach lost his line and length. Dom Bess didn't pack either in his kit bag. James Anderson was spent. Ben Stokes was about to be. And the absence of a fourth specialist bowler meant Rishabh Pant was able to barge open the door of super stardom with an innings of quality. A couple of overs in, England look very, very flat this morning.

03.56 Ind 294-7

Morn. For the last time of our in-play blog this series? Could be. England bang up against that wall on day three. They are 89 behind. They have made more than 200 once (in the first innings) since the first Test in Chennai, which seems a long time ago, and they are going to have to go some way past that of they are to test India in a chase of 175 or more. They could well be bruised, beleaguered and eyeing the departures lounge. Price check? Not much point really because India are 1.091/11 and England are 13.05. Their innings runs market should provide plenty of ammo here, though.