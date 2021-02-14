India v England Live Blog: All the latest from the Betfair markets on Day 3

Welcome to Betting.Betfair's live blog for the second Test. It's the third day and England are staring certain defeat in the face. Can they make India wait?

Monday, 06.07

How much longer do India bat for? As long as they like? Do they pluck an arbitrary figure out of the air? 400? 450? Or do England bowl them out? India have enough for sure but they have the time to punish England.

Monday, 06.02

Saying with Sportsbook , they go 8/11 Ashwin for top India bowler in the second-innings. That's short. Too short, in fact. In three years of home Tests, Ashwin has seven wins from 24 innings. That's just shy of 30%. He returns money 50% of the time. He will be a popular wager for sure but we can't advise getting involved at those odds. Axar Patel at 2/1 is an option but that's also a mean price about an inexperienced performer.

Monday, 5.39

Looking ahead to the fourth innings, then, as we await a declaration or England to take the final four wickets. Sportsbook have top England bat prices. They read: 7/4 Root, 5/1 Sibley, Burns, Stokes, 11/2 Pope, 7 Lawrence, 10 Moeen, Foakes. Here are the win rates in the last three years...

England top bat wins/second innings

Root 5 t/29

Stokes 4/26

Burns 3/18

Sibley 2/10

Moeen 0/10

Foakes 0/5

Pope 0/8

The only 'wrong' price, then, out of line with those numbers is Sibley at 5s. Everyone else is too skinny. But does Sibley score quick enough on a 'one with your name on' pitch? We're not enamoured.

Pope is the big interest. It's surprising he has a blank. He looked reasonably assured in the first dig. We certainly wouldn't discount Foakes again at 10s. Stokes has a significant issue with Ashwin but 20 or 30 could win it.





Monday, 5.20

Axar is a gonner. But not really relevant now That target of 309 and counting is the definition of improbable. Still, be nice to keep it to 320-330 just on the off-chance that a partnership in the second dig keeps us interested. Coming up, discussion on Foakes and data about top performers in second innings. England 18.017/1.

Monday, 5.06

England are going to have o think long and hard about how to get Foakes in this team as a permanent fixture.

Stumpings in Test Cricket



Ben Foakes (6 Tests)

Made - 5

Missed - 1



Jos Buttler (50 Tests)

Made - 1

Missed - 5#INDvENG ? The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 15, 2021

Monday, 04.52

Rahane makes a breezy ten from 14. The lead is 281 runs. England into 17.016/1. That's in from 36.035/1 first thing and 29.028/1 when we talked about the benefits of a cheeky back0to-lay. COuld get a little shorter yet.

Monday, 04.42

Kohli living a little dangerously. He's offered a couple of half-chances. Burns, diving to his left, got finger to a drive. Sportsbook have Kohli at 10/11 for 38.5 or more if you are of the belief that he will make serene progress from here.

Monday, 04.32

Decent intent from India to send in Pant. They want to get on with it. And he's playing a shot a ball. But one too many as Leach and Foakes combine for another stumping. England into 20.019/1, emphasising how that trade on their price can work. You can still pinch numbers on that. 20.019/1 into early teens with a flurry.

Monday, 04.17

Foakes is on message. A brilliant stumping to get rid of Rohit. A carbon copy of the one in the first-innings that should have been given. England 29.028/1. Supposing England run through India here for a lead of just 300 or 320, there might, might be a value trade from 29.028/1 to late teens. Improbable but low stakes, decent returns stuff. India lead by 250.

Monday, 04.07

Pujara, clumsily, run out dropping his bat. Smart work by Pope at short leg. Important sign for England. They have to be present in this game. They are going to lose but there is no point in meek surrender. There remains the opportunity to keep India's batsmen keen, or to place some insecurities in their minds. Kohli for example would dearly love some runs. Why give him an easy ride?

Monday, 04.00

What ho. Welcome to India's procession. Just a matter of when - not if - the home team thump home the equaliser in this enthralling series. As short as 1.031/33 with England 36.035/1. The side markets should provide bits and bobs for bets. We also have a lay of India's innings runs at 2.001/1 for 250 or more live. Let's go.