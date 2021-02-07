India v England Live Blog: all the latest moves from the betfair markets on day 3

Welcome to Betting.Betfair's live blog with Ed Hawkins for all the tips, trends and stats for day three in the First Test in Chennai. England have resumed on 555-8 and are looking to put the India batting under pressure...

Sunday, 04.09

The soundtrack to these surreal early-starts is the klaxon notifying a no-ball, no? Wooot! Wooot! We've just heard it for the 20th time in this England innings. Wonder whether India's filders hear that sound in their dreams? Does it stalk them in the small hours like it does us? Doiubt it. If it did they wouldn't keep bowling them. India have been poor. I don't think enough has been made of that.

Sunday, 03.55

Come on, look lively. You should have acclimatised by now to these early starts. It's black outside but bright inside as we get the betting juices pumping for day three. This Test should get a move on now after the market lolled around and dragged its feet. Price check coming up as we await ball one India are 23.022/1, England 3.052/1 and the draw is 1.584/7.