To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Tips

Premier League Tips

Australian Open Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Super Bowl LV Tips

Exchange Simulator

India v England Live Blog: all the latest moves from the betfair markets on day 3

Welcome to Betting.Betfair's live blog with Ed Hawkins for all the tips, trends and stats for day three in the First Test in Chennai. England have resumed on 555-8 and are looking to put the India batting under pressure...

England 558-8

The soundtrack to these surreal early-starts is the klaxon notifying a no-ball, no? Wooot! Wooot! We've just heard it for the 20th time in this England innings. Wonder whether India's filders hear that sound in their dreams? Does it stalk them in the small hours like it does us? Doiubt it. If it did they wouldn't keep bowling them. India have been poor. I don't think enough has been made of that.

England 555-8

Come on, look lively. You should have acclimatised by now to these early starts. It's black outside but bright inside as we get the betting juices pumping for day three. This Test should get a move on now after the market lolled around and dragged its feet. Price check coming up as we await ball one India are 23.022/1, England 3.052/1 and the draw is 1.584/7.

Test Matches: India v England (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 7 February, 4.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
India
England
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More India

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles