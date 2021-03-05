India v England Live Blog: All the latest from the Betfair markets on Day 2

04.39 Ind 27-1

That draw trade we mentioned? Well, it's now in to 24.0023/1 from 40.0039/1. That's a heavy dip after so little to play. AN overreaction probably bit shows how quick it will come in without wickets on day two. England have worked hard with Anderson and Stokes in mean form. But no joy and so the England price has drifted quickly. Out to 10.009/1.

We can feel warm and cosy and very pleased with ourselves that we have spotted England's plan of attack. But not much point if the analysis below shows it's unlikely to work. That's why we're not rushing to take that England price. Our nagging doubt about that wager is caused by more than the stat below. We're not sure this wicket, in about 40 minutes or so, is going to get much easier. So if Rohit and Pujara can hang on in there, this could finally be the innings when India make a sizeable score in this series. We're not fussed about a wait for, say, an innings runs bet either. We will have to take a higher price but not by much.

This. This is what you're betting on...

England have bowled a very tight line to Rohit Sharma, targeting his pads. While James Anderson is capable of greater accuracy than most bowlers, Rohit has not typically struggled with this angle of attack - he's been out LBW against seamers just once in 27 home innings. #INDvENG ? The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 5, 2021

James Anderson straight into his work. And so are we. The market moves will come from the England or draw price, naturally, today. England need wickets. A similar effort in India's first-innings from game three will do nicely. Anderson needs new-ball action, though. He is getting it to dart back into the pads. Three clicks could come off the away price sharply of he can grab a couple straight up. Rohit looks a little flat footed. And we note the next wicket dismissal of lbw at 11/4 with that movement back in. India runs are quoted at over/under 330 at 10/11. Were they to be on course for that we would see the draw fall from 40.039/1. That could well be the trade of the day, taking a large margin on a back-to-lay.

Welcome back to the blog from my spare bedroom. Snuggle in next to me. Are India in for a cosy day against a dozy England attack? IOs this wicket a featherbed? Or will it give the home batsmen nightmares? Does Dom Bess stalk all of our darkest moments? Has he been up all night worrying if he can six out of six of his stock ball? Nah. He knows he can't do that. Anyway, plenty of action and potential wagers today. First we'd like a Pujara century. Here are the odds: 1.222/9 India, 6.05/1 England, 40.039/1 the draw.