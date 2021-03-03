India v England Live Blog: All the latest from the Betfair markets on Day 1

Welcome to Betting.Betfair's live blog for what promises to be a fascinating Fourth Test in Ahmedabad. I've taken a look at the possible match outcomes here and uncovered some value on the side markets here

Thursday, 05.19am

At what stage do we go against the tide? Or doe we just grimly accept that value is hard to come by. Root has gone. Stokes is looking shaky. Bairstow's still there. India 1.271/4. I've burnt the bagels.

Thursday, 04.51am

Considering a short on Bairstow's runs. Sportsbook go 10/11 under 25.5, which looks toppy. He looks vulnerable to pace and spin. Root has joined him at the crease. He is 13/8 for a fifty. England now 10/11 for under/over 227.5.

Thursday, 04.44am

Crawley next to go. Trying to be positive. Gone straight up in the air. Good call to pick seven batsmen, eh? This is probably worth clearing up early on: there is nothing wrong with the pitch. India 1.374/11, England 4.2016/5 and the draw 23.022/1. Again we're looking at a situation where match odds betting could be done and dusted by the first session.

Thursday, 04.30am

Here we go then. Axar's second ball cleans up Sibley. He goes for two. It was a straight one! That sort of dismissal blows any ideas about what the pitch will or won't do. Unbelievable really. India 1.4740/85, England 4.003/1, the draw 12.011/1.

Thursday, 04.25am

Thursday, 04.17am

Something on the side? On win rates, Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope are value at 9/2 and 10s for top bat in this dig. But we're swerving because they seem all at sea against spin. It's very rare that we ignore such an edge on batsmen. And the edge on Pope is whopping by the way. Root is 2/1. Meh. It's way too short on win rate as you can see. Crawley is 7/2. Value again but he's going for back-to-back wins and that makes us uneasy.

England top bat wins/matches

Stokes 9/44

Root 10/57

Pope 4/16

Burns 3/23

Sibley 0/17

Foakes 2/7

Crawley 4/11

Thursday, 04.08am

Here are England's scores in this series: 81-112-134-164-178-578. Sportsbook go 10/11 over/under 273.5. On that evidence it's a sell. But is the surface as spin-friendly? Could it be like the wicket we saw for Chennai in the first Test when England busted 500?

Thursday, 03.59am

What will the pitch do? Here are some expert views...

"For the fourth Test we are back with the red ball, and a little bit of respite for the batsmen," says Deep Dasgupta. "It feels a little bit grassier than the third pitch."

"The story is a little bit different from the Reliance End, there's a lot less drier and this end might offer more turn," says Ajit Agarkar. "It's just a matter of time when the ball starts turning on this as well."

Betfair colleague Graeme Swann agrees with Agarkar saying this pitch is pretty similar to the one that was rolled out for the third Test in his pitch report for Channel 4.

Thursday, 03.56am

Hopes and fears on day one? Well, that we have a contest. In the last two Tests betting opportunities on the match odds have been pretty much done by the first session. England - and us - have been burned by the pitch. In 'normal' circumstances we would be all over that 4.003/1, reckoning on a wicket that wears they would have a huge advantage. We're not getting fooled by that again. The wicket looks like it should hold up well on the first two days. But we're going to have a darn good look at it first.

Thursday, 03.50am

What ho. Welcome back to the spare room. It's cold. It's dark outside. And England have chosen to bat first. A case of deja vu? Can they bat well on this surface? If so, they should be bang in the game. Their chance of runs has increased, at least, before a ball hs been bowled as Dawn Lawrence has replaced Jofra Archer. And Stuart Broad has been axed for Dom Bess. Line-ups below but first here's our price check: Indi 1.564/7, England 4.003/1, the draw 8.207/1.

England: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj