India v England Live Blog: All the latest from the Betfair markets on Day 4

Tuesday, 07.07

Double ouchy. For England. And for those who shorted England runs. Moeen's late assault of sixes and fours downed wagers left, right and centre at the death. A difficult Test for everyone unless you betted India at the very small window of opportunity on day one. it has been a procession since lunch on that first day in reality. Fingers crossed Ahmedabad can be more competitive. Coming up later today don't miss the latest episode of Cricket...Only Bettor where we preview the Pakistan Super League.

Tuesday, 06.51

I was really hoping this would be over a little earlier so I could grab some shut eye. But it's going to finish just as I expect my kids to wake up, charge in, jump on me and ask questions like 'what did he have for breakfast', poiting at the umpire.

Tuesday, 06.45

Root gone. It's Axar again. How about that. He has four to Ashwin's three. those with good memories will recall how we spoke about him being value for top India boler, alrgely because Ashwin was terribly short at 4/7. The Axar v Ashwin battle keeps interest right to the wire. A ridiculous delivery. Just exploded from a length and slip took the catch high above his head.

Tuesday, 06.41

We're back in action. Moeen Ali joins Joe Root. Another sub-plot here. Moeen needs a score to remind the selectors why he's on tour. Was expensive with the ball so he has to offer something with the bat. Fingers crossed for him. Moeen's decline as a batsman is sad and can largely be blamed on England taking a batsman who bowled a little for Worcestershire and trying to force him into their No 1 spinner role. And when he wasn't a genuine No 1, they axed him.

Tuesday, 06.00

Tuesday, 05.54

. Let's have a point on that at 10/11. Kuldeep absolutely raging inside meanwhile as Siraj drops a dolly off Root of all people.

Tuesday, 05.40

Do you know, we were just about to advise a bet on a buy of Ollie Pope's runs. Glad we didn't. He's chipped a soft catch off Axar. Timing is everything. India rattling through England now, although it does bring in ben Foakes to the wicket. Possibly their second-best player of spin. With Ashwin off, do we have a nibble on his runs? Sportsbook will have prices shortly.

Tuesday, 05.17

One significant trend you won't be aware of is how often a wicket goes down while I am having my tea and toast. Which is annoying because I like some warmth to the toast and high heat to the tea. Both are going cold as I type. Stokes is out. Ashwin got him. I think we can all agree that we're keen on India wrapping this sharpish. Pope new man.

Tuesday, 05.02

. Surely England don't bat all day with just six wickets left? Well, if you are of nervous disposition having taken that one, 6.005/1 to back is available about it lasting until tomorrow morning. That's a very, very mean price but just keeping you informed.

Tuesday, 04.39

We were just saying that Lawrence was unlikely to harm his long-term Test ambitions. Changed our mind after that dismissal. Crazy. Reckless. Dumb. The selectors might not forget that in a hurry. Stokes has looked pretty solid so far. He is 5/4 to bust 22.5. England runs line is udner 170.5.

Tuesday, 04.25

Ha. Lawrence gone first ball from Ashwin. Not even giving us time for a sighter, let alone time to get a bet on. He was stumped. It was a sucker punch. And that is surely the end of his tour. Stokes, Ashwin's bunny, (although it's a very crowded hutch) comes in.

Tuesday, 04.17

Lawrence batting for his short-term Test career here. And we mean very short-term. Hois career doesn't stand or fall on this innings but unless he gets something significant he is likely to lose his place with Jonny Bairstow and ZAk Crawley available for the third Test. We were quite keen on shorting his runs this am but he seems to be looking in much better shape than last night. And Ashwin's not bowling. Yet.

Tuesday, 04.06

Very sporting of Kohli to open with pacer Siraj this morning. One would have thought it would have been spin from the get go. Let's tale a look at Enland innings runs. Under 192.5 at even money has plenty of cash available. This is the main innings runs line. Seems toppy to me. You can lay 200 or more at 1.991/1. That's toppier. If that's a word.

Tuesday, 04.00

A matter of when, not if, for India and England on day four. Welcome to the live blog which will sureley be the last day from Chennai. India are set to equalise the series at 1-1. How long will it take them? What are our betting options? Stay tuned as we look for value on innings runs and individual runs.