India v Bangladesh First Test Tips: Bangladesh could blow up on turner

India v Bangladesh

Thursday 19 September 05:00

TV: live on YouTube

India v Bangladesh First Test team news

India are at full-strength with their big guns all present and correct. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravi Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah provide a potentially unbreakable backbone for the home team.

Rishabh Pant is back in contention for the gloves, meaning there is no room in the squad for the unfortunate Dhruv Jurel. KL Rahul could also keep.

But as ever with India, the focus is on how many spinners they pick. Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin look like automatic choices with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav probably vying for one spot. Mohammad Siraj or Yash Dayal will hope to partner Bumrah in pace. Left-armer Dayal could still play if it isn't expectied to be a raging turner

Possible XI: Rohit, Jaiswal, Gill, Kohli, Sarfaraz, Pant, Jadeja, Ashwin, Axar/Kuldeep, Siraj, Bumrah

Bangladesh are buzzing after a series win over Pakistan. There is much talk at home that this is their most well-balanced test outfit for some time. But they will have to consider adjustments if the Chennai pitch is going to spin.

Chiefly, that could mean Shakib-al-Hasan returning to the XI to provide an extra spin option and lengthen the batting. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, spinners both, are key.

It could be that they go with two pacers in Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud. That might be harsh on the rapid Nahid Rana, who has 11 wickets across his three Tests.

Possible XI: Shadman, Zaqir, Shanto, Haque, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Das, Mehidy, Taijul, Taskin, Hasan/Rana

India v Bangladesh First Test pitch report

The colour of the soil is the key clue to how the wicket plays. if it's red, bounce and pace could be available to the pacers. If it's black, then spinners are to the fore. The suggestion at this stage is that it will be the red soil surface that India go for.

England played two Tests there in 2021. They made 578 batting first and won the game as the surface broke up considerably. This was a red soil pitch, however. A second game in that series was played in Chennai with a red-soil base layer but black laid on top. India won after posting 329 batting first with 17 England wickets falling to spin.

It is hard not to reckon that the Bangladesh batters face an almighty examination regardless. We will be looking for cheap lays on their first-innings runs in the 200-230 bracket. In 13 first-innings against India they have busted 230 six times. The last four read: 227-150-106-150. Repeat the trick in the second dig.

Recommended Bet Lay Bangladesh 2nd inns runs at 200 EXC 2.10

India are 1.171/6, Bangladesh 19.018/1 and the draw is 10.09/1. This is a market which requires a significant leap of faith, even for a trade on the outsider.

Bangladesh would have to bat first at those odds and from there the big word is 'if'. If they can buck that terrible run-scoring trend against India and scrap to 320, if the pitch is a raging turner they can get amongst India batters and if the surface crumbles sufficiently to keep them in the game in the fourth defending around 160, then all green is on. It's a long wish list, though.

Virat Kohli is value on two-year win rate for top India first-innings bat at 4/15.00 with Sportsbook. His backers rarely need asking twice and it is rare value for a fine player. Mushfiqur Rahim is the win-rate bet at the same price for Bangladesh but Mehidy will be of interest at 12s because of the potential for 40 or 50 to win this.

Our gamble is on the ball and we're keeping fingers crossed there is turn from ball one, bringing in Bangladesh's top operator Taijul into the game. The 16/54.20 is a decent shout and we'd have him favourite. For India, inn their last 13 home tests a spinner has won top bowler eight times. Ashwin is well-suited to taking down the Bangladesh top order because of their southpaw style. He is 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Ravi Ashwin top India 1st inns bowler SBK 5/2

