Stick to Cricket Episode Three: Questions over Bashir and a look ahead to the third Test at Lord's

Alastair Cook: Shoaib Bashir doesn't get into the strongest England side at the moment

"I see his attributes and I see what he brings. If you are picking the strongest England side at the moment, he doesn't get into it - I would pick Liam Dawson.

"Why can't you bring a guy back, who is playing really well, he was England's MVP in all formats last year, more than holds his own in four-day cricket.

"Bashir doesn't add anything with the bat and not much in the field and is averaging 60. He is improving, got a nine-fer against Zimbabwe, I get all that but does he fit in this England team?

"This is when test cricket is at his hardest for players. Bashir, youngest to 50 wickets , everyone says he is improving and suddenly the reality comes, we are looking at the stats from his last game, he is at fours, averaging 60 or whatever it is, so he knows we are talking about it.

"That being said, I just don't think you can play test cricket without someone who is really a frontline spinner, I just don't like it. I think Bashir can stay around the environment."

David Lloyd: Bashir needs to go out and get wickets, but England played really poor overall

"Bashir is a luxury, if I was him, I'd go out somewhere and bowl and try to take wickets. He'll know that he's not taking wickets and he's going at four plus an over, and they could go a lot more at him. He might have more wickets than Jadeja, but Jadeja bats and he's a gun fielder, so for me it's an empty argument.

"India want Bashir to play. If you bought Jacob Bethell in for the off spinner, I don't know how well he bowls but he bowls left-arm spin, Root bowls, you're not losing too much from Bashir. They want Bethell in, somehow.

"England had a real bad game, a poor game from start to finish. They've got to dust themselves down and get ready for Lord's and improve. Simple as that."

Michael Vaughan: Zak Crawley has to realise he is not good enough to chase

"I believe this England side needs every ounce of an Alastair cook-style batter. When you look at a bowling attack, only two matches into five in the series, they looked like they were bowling with parachutes on at Edgbaston, it wasn't boiling hot and it'll be hotter in Australia in a few months' time.

"You look at it and go, the reason we enjoy Bazball is because they are aggressive, but they give the bowlers 89 overs rest, but they bowl on every day. Before the week is out, the bowlers are blowing.

"Zak Crawley has had 56 games, scored five hundreds at the top of the order, averages 30 - which is the lowest for any player that has played test cricket that has scored over 2500 runs - do we just accept that he will play every game now under Ben and Baz, Rob Key and Luke Wright the selectors?

"What really frustrated me about Zak - at Headingley he was fantastic, his feet were inside the line of off stump and he aligned the ball straight back to [Jasprit] Bumrah. He goes to Edgbaston, no Bumrah, his feet are outside the line of off stump and he is chasing a channel and I am thinking, if Bumrah was playing, how would you have lined the ball up?

"I am sure he did not disrespect Akash Deep and [Mohammed] Siraj but when I see a technical change and you think he is chasing those balls he was chasing against Siraj, in his first spell against Bumrah he was leaving them and saying I'll make you bowl to me.

"He has to realise in his mindset now that he is not good enough to chase, we have seen too much of that and he gets out too often too soon.

"He has to align himself up to those straight balls because everyone is going to line up to chase him in terms of the straight ball as he has been out LBW and bowled, it is absolute Christmas as a batter because they will channel him and if he can be strong enough, to say I'm leaving it. They are always going to bowl one or two [straight balls] every over because he has been out LBW too many times.

"As an opening batter who has played 56 games, you have to get better, you have to improve. His failures have been chasing outside the channel and if you continue to play that way, you will give those behind you the opportunity to catch you. How many more failures? Is he in forever?

"In football, he is like your striker who scores every 12 games when he pops one in from 40 yards, and you go 'that's why we pick him'. That is what is happening with Zak Crawley.

"As a batter, if he wants to stay in this England team for the next year or two, or play 100 tests, play the straight drive and wait for the one on his pads, he plays the pull shot fine.

"He has got three shots and if he wants to be consistent, he just has to stick to three shots."

Phil Tufnell: England have to bat if they win the toss

"If you win the toss at Lord's, you bat - under blue skies and 30 degrees, little bit of movement, knock it around, the slope comes into it, the foot holes come into it and the odd one nips back and keeps low. If you're looking to bat then you keep Bashir in the side.

"I think this side, under the leadership of Stokes and Baz, they will brush themselves off and come back and if it drops for them, they will keep going.

"England are still favourites in this series for me. I don't think that would have hurt England, they had the opportunity to really nail India in the first two matches, it slipped through their fingers but it is not the end of the world.

"Bumrah coming back, I don't think it matters too much. They have played two, lost the first with him, listen he is a world class bowler, but what I am saying is I don't think that one bad game will knock England."

