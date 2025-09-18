Ireland v England Second T20 Tips: Rain may not put a dampener on Buttler

Forecast not good for Dublin

Shortened match in prospect in Malahide

Ireland trade strategy

Buttler primed for a big one

Ireland v England

Friday 19 September, 13.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Ireland v England Second T20 team news

Ireland were competitive up until the break in game one but were then blown away by England's batting power. The hosts would have been pretty happy with the target of 196 but Phil Salt and Jos Buttler quickly set about proving it was inadequate.

Still, there had been fears that an Ireland team who had played very little cricket would struggle. But Paul Stirling rolled back the years with a 22-ball 34 before Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker reminded everyone of their class with twin fifties.

There has to be some criticism, though. Craig Young is Ireland's most potent bowler and yet he only bowled three overs despite going for 8.6 an over. Madness. Bowling him second change as well made little sense.

Ireland went with seven bowling options and in a contest which could be reduced by rain they may consider extra batting firepower in the form of Ben Calitz. As stated previously, the hosts are without Mark Adair and Josh Little, two key players.

Probable Ireland XI: Ross Adair, Stirling, Tector, Tucker, Dockrell, Campher, Delany, McCarthy, Humphreys, Hume, Young

England got home inside 17.4 overs thanks to the Salt and Buttler combo. Salt's strike rate for his 89 was 193 and Buttler's 28 came at 280. The game was pretty much done before the final over of the first powerplay.

It was good to see Rehan Ahmed given a game. He only bowled one over but was promoted to No 4. A bit more trust in the field wouldn't go amiss. England are learning nothing from four overs of Adil Rashid at this stage but new skip Jacob Bethell would, of course, favour the experienced pros to get him the win.

At some stage England will probably give Buttler a day off. That could mean Tom Banton opens with Jordan Cox brought in.

Possible England XI: Salt, Buttler, Bethell, Rehan, S Curran, Banton, Jacks, Dawson, J Overton, Rashid, L Wood/Baker

Ireland v England Second T20 pitch report

A total of 22 sixes were hit at Malahide on what looked a small ground in game one. The overs line for sixes is 16.5 at 4/51.80 with Sportsbook. It did look a good batting wicket, as previous scorecards and averages had predicted.

But the weather is a problem for this one. It was, perhaps, a surprise we got away with it for the first match given the venue and time of year but the luck looks to have run out. From the start time (apart from 40% at 14.00) there is at least a 50% chance of rain for the rest of the day.

Overs are likely to be reduced. Playing runs, then, should be done only if aware of Betfair Exchange rules on the two relevant markets. The 20-over line voids bets if 20 overs are not bowled. The first-innings runs market requires a minimum of five.

Ireland do need assistance from somewhere to help reduce the gulf. It could come from above and in a overs-reduced contest there is the possibility of a trade. There are caveats.

They have to bat first given what England's batting is capable of. And they have to be in the contest at the break. In, say, a ten over game Ireland have shown they have the ability to go at 11 or 12 an over. That would keep the trade alive for maybe four or five points from a starting price of 12.011/1. For more than that a couple of wickets are needed in the powerplay.

From 12.011/1 to 6.05/1 on a back-to-lay of Ireland a doubling of the original stake on the pink button will give you a profit on both sides. We're convinced England's batting gets anything required in the above scenario.

Ireland v England Second T20 player bets

Buttler has a 36% win rate in all T20i from (and including) the last World Cup. He was a good swerve in game one but now we are keen. Hitting it nicely and with him seemingly in the win zone, Buttler has to be the bet at 21/103.10. Of course taking on Salt is a risk given his form but Buttler is matching him for speed this summer. The potential for a reduced-overs contest means openers have a major advantage. Ross Adair is an option for the Irish at 4s. he was solid but not spectacular in the first match and he should be given licence here.

We are swerving Craig Young for top Ireland bowler despite the win rate data being good. We just can't be backing a a favourite when he is not getting his full quota and another six options are available.