England v Sri Lanka Second Test Tips: Lankans worth a gamble for shock

Sri Lanka impressed at Old Trafford

England weakened further by injury

Lord's pitch should be flat

Best ways to play innings runs

Listen to the Cricket Only Bettor Podcast on the CPL...

England v Sri Lanka

Thursday 29 August, 11:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

England v Sri Lanka Second Test team news

England have already named their XI, confirming that the injured Mark Wood has been replaced by Olly Stone. The 1-0 lead aside, this is very much an England team which could be described as transitional, or whisper it, second-string

No James Anderson, Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley means England are seeking to simulatneously find new Test stars and plug gaps. Gus Atkinson may turn out to be a find but there are doubts about Dan Lawrence's technique at this level. And new skip Ollie Pope was criticised for a reverse sweep causing a bit of panic in a tight chase at Old Trafford. Joe Root looks more crucial than ever.

Stone, 30, has had injury problems but will look to hit the late 90s in terms of pace. He's not been great for Nottinghamshire this term with his 11 wickets costing 56 each.

Named XI: Lawrence, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Smith, Woakes, Atkinson, Stone, Potts, Shoaib

Oddly for a team which was beaten in game one of a series, there are a huge amount of positives for Sri Lanka. They may even (in fact should) regret their chaotic lack of bowling plans in England's first-innings when they seem to have been taken by surprise at the start time. Had they been ready they could have got very close indeed.

A major flip was runs for the middle-order from Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva. A century for Kamindu Mendis and swashbukling half-century from debutant Milan Rathanayake were beyond their aspirations.

Sure, their bowling needs assistance from conditions and they lack an x-factor operator, whether that be mystery spin or etreme pace, but the unit should be better for the run.

Probable XI: Madushka, Karunaratne, Kusal, Mathews, Chandimal, Dhananjaya, Kamindu, Ratanayake, Jayasuriya, Asitha, Vishwa

England v Sri Lanka Second Test pitch report

The last nine first-innings at HQ (five years) read: 121-416-172-165-132-364-378-258-85. West Indies' 121 in the first Test of the summer was a reminder of how opposition teams can struggle in unique conditions. Although Sri Lanka runs were a solid sell in Manchester, that batting line-up still impressed. They look to have more stickability. There may be an opportunity for a cheap buy at even money at around the 270 mark.

For England, consistent selling in the Stokes era has paid dividends. In seven of the 28 first-innings under that filter England have failed to bust 400. The gung-ho nature of England's batting makes it a bet not for the faint-hearted. But on the flip side, run-rate chasing keeps the bowling side interested and an early declaration has often been a saver. The par line might be under 400 but in-play, with any semblance of a partnership, shorting 410, 420 and 430 should be well with our grasp.

Sri Lanka had their moments up at Old Trafford. Maybe another 30 or 40 runs and a bit more wear in the surface would have made for more nervous times for the hosts.

Their challenge is to ensure that it was not a one-off. They really should, given the ubiquitous difficulties in adapting to alien conditions, begin to warm to their theme with a warm-up and the first match under their belts.

At the least there should be a trade option. As hinted at above, we're not overly enamoured with that home bowling unit and if Sri Lanka can remain gritty in the middle order then moments where the Test appears in the balance could be frequent.

For those not interested in the trade option a small wager on Sri Lanka at 6.6011/2 to improve and cause a shock is worth it. England are 1.271/4 and the draw, quite rightly, the biggest of the lot at 15.014/1. No rain is forecast for the first four days.

Recommended Bet Back Sri Lanka to beat England EX 7.0

England are still attacking with the bat and their first five overs score at Old Trafford was a winner for those who played over. The same bet is a run shorter this time at 24.5.

With the sun expected to be out in the first few days and the HQ wicket decent for batting, expect England to be as aggressive as normal. Sportsbook pay 10/111.91. Shorting Sri Lanka first-wicket runs at 22.5 at 5/61.84 also appears reliable with the new ball likely to prove tricky for them again.