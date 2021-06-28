Hawkeye on England v Sri Lanka First ODI: Opening pair could blitz

England v Sri Lanka

Tuesday 29 June 11.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

There is no value on the top England batsman market. Twas ever thus when Ben Stokes was absent. But that doesn't mean we won't be wagering on an England player to go bigger than anyone else.

We often search for a one-point edge here, or two-point edge there on top England bat. We take the win rate from the data below and compare that percentage with Sportsbook's implied probability.

Jonny Bairstow, for example, is a 23% chance on our data. Sportsbook go 11/5 - a 31% chance. No joy.

The plan, then, is to recognise the strengths of the two batting line-ups and make that pay. Sri Lanka's batting line-up is in total disarray due to injuries and suspensions. England are vastly more capable of runs. So the top match batsman market is wide open. We have to adjust our strategy when there is such a mismatch.

Bairstow and Jason Roy are 7/2 the pair. Given that they should open and have most opportunity to bat, neither looks a disastrous choice. Bairstow, in particular, has a fine record on this ground. Joe Root is also 7/1. Liam Livingstone, who could well bat in the top four and pip Dawid Malan for a spot given the latter was not in the original squad, is 14s.

It is also worth noting the relationship between the top runscorer for the winning team. Could it be that Bairstow to be top England bat and man of the match is the same wager? Possibly. Bairstow is 7/1 and Roy 8/1. You could split stakes on the pair. Roy also has a fifty on his last outing at the ground.

England top bat wins/matches

Bairstow 14 1t/60

Morgan 9/64

Root 9 1t/63

Roy 9/55

Stokes 9/44

Ali 1/57

Buttler 6 1t/60

Woakes 1/40

Billings 2/11

S Curran 1/8

England top bowler wins/matches

Rashid 7 11t/65

Root 5t/63

Woakes 6 9t/42

Wood 3 6t/41

Ali 3 5t/55

T Curran 3 2t/22

Stokes 2 5t/44

S Curran 0 t/8

Bairstow and Roy to fire

As discussed in our match preview, we are dubious about Sri Lanka's ability to score big runs. Their performances in the T20 series was woeful. To make matters worse, however, they have lost Avishka Fernando to injury.

Avishka was being lined up for a wager on this ground. He smashed a century against West Indies at this venue in the 2019 World Cup and as you can see from his hit rate below on the top-bat market, he is a fancy.

Instead we look elsewhere. Kusal Perera, the skipper, has very little to beat particularly with Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka suspended. And, to be fair, the win rates are largely insignificant because there is no Angelo Mathews, either. Gunathilaka, who notched three wins in eight, could have been a bet. Sportsbook are taking a risk by boosting Perera to 10/3.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva fit the bill in terms of ability. Wanindu has been a superb hitter lower down the order while Dhananjaya could well be asked to open considering the talent drain. Wanindu is 13/2 and Dhananjaya 5/1.

Sri Lanka top bat wins/matches

Mendis 2/12

K Perera 2 t/12

Avishka 3 t/11

Mathews 2/10

G Jayasuriya 1/3

Gunathilaka 3/8

Wanindu 2/12

Sri Lanka top bowler wins/matches

Chameera 3/5

Malinga 2 2t/4

Pradeep 1 3t/9

Udana 1 2/t10

Akila t/2

Shanaka 1/6

Wanindu 1 t/12

Sandakan t/9

Dhananjaya 1/11

Mathews 1/10

We're not in the business of advising 1/2 shots but Sportsbook may not have gone short enough about England in the sixes match bet market.

England average 6.1 sixes per game over the last two years and Sri Lanka 3.3. Interestingly, Wanindu is responsible for 41% of Sri Lanka's sixes during that study period. He has whacked 16 of them.

That reinforces the idea that he may be worth a wager on Sri Lanka's top bat market. The absent Avishka and Kusal Mendis have hit ten between them.