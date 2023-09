Buttler a pick at 7/1

Kiwis have been hopeless

Edgbaston good for batting

England v New Zealand

Sunday 3 September, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v New Zealand team news

With the series won, presumably England use the final match to find out about fringe players. With Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan scoring well, it would be a surprise if Ben Duckett wasn't afford an opportunity.

Likewise Rehan Ahmed for Adil Rashid in the spin department. Jos Buttler, steadfastly refusing to have much of an impact with the bat, might consider crease time important now the ODI contest is approaching.

Liam Livingstone might come in for Sam Curran in the all-rounder slot. Brydon Carse may be rested for Luke Wood with Chris Jordan also getting a game.

Possible XI: Jacks, Duckett, Buttler, Malan, Brook, Moeen, Livingstone, Ahmed, L Wood, Jordan, Atkinson

New Zealand have limited resources to stem the misery but two bowlers who could come into the frame include Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson. Lockie Ferguson may be given a rest or perhaps Adam Milne, too.

The real issue is with the bat. And here their options are almost non-existent. All-rounders Cole McConchie or Rachin Ravindra would be disappointed not to displace Mark Chapman but neither pick makes punters sit up and take notice.

Possible XI: Conway, Allen, Seifert, Phillips, McConchie, Mitchell, Santner, Jamieson, Southee, Sodhi, Henry

England v New Zealand pitch report

Despite Phoenix's struggles in The Hundred, Edgbaston is a good batting wicket. Seven times in the 12 Blast matches this term saw 165 busted and four of those were 200 or more. Getting on England, considering their batting dominance so far, for 200 or more in first dig could be available at around 3.505/2 minimum. The weather forecast is currently good.

We also note the 13/27.40 offered by Sportsbook about a ton in first-inning. That price gets chopped, though, if England bat first.

England v New Zealand match odds

This is becoming a farce. England have thumped a dreadful Kiwi line-up twice now and they go off no better than 1.491/2. There's little point making a case for the Kiwis even to trade at 3.052/1 given their batting has flopped setting a target and chasing one.

They're just light on batting and even on a flat one in Birmingham we're loathe to risk a stake on them to score well enough to get those odds down towards even money.

England v New Zealand player bets

There's plenty of tempting prices on the top bat markets. First off Buttler at 7/17.80. It's a gamble, pure and simple, on him batting in the top four at those odds. There seems little to gain for him and England by continually staying in the dressing room for the majority of the innings.

For the Kiwis, if McConhie or Ravindra play, they could be tried at No 5 so the 16/117.00 the pair has appeal. Ravindra did bat at No 6 on his last appearance and has opened for the Kiwis.