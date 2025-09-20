Ireland v England Third T20 Tips: Buttler to deliver at 5/2

Forecast not good for Dublin

Shortened match in prospect in Malahide

Ireland trade strategy

Buttler primed for a big one

Ireland v England

Sunday 21 September, 13.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Ireland v England Third T20 team news

Ireland's non-existent summer continued with a washout in game two in Malahide. Not a ball was bowled. No playing time could have brought thinking time and strategy as to how to negate England's batting.

If so, they should have come up with the basics; give your best bowler the most overs. Craig Young was underused in the first match

Ireland went with seven bowling options for the first match when they surely don't need as many. Best add batting power in the form of keeper-batter Ben Calitz. As stated previously, the hosts are without Mark Adair and Josh Little, two key players.

Probable Ireland XI: Ross Adair, Stirling, Tector, Tucker, Dockrell, Campher, Delany, McCarthy, Humphreys, Hume, Young

England may make changes with only one game left. Jordan Cox and Tom Banton will be hoping for pivotal roles. Banton could be asked to open with Cox at No 3. But England may reckon they want to persevere with the Salt-Buttler combination up top. It does look as though Ben Duckett lost form at a key time with next year's World Cup fast approaching.

To that end England may have decided they are not learning anything new about Adil Rashid at this stage. It really should be time to bed in Rehan Ahmed as a second genuine spin option.

Sonny Baker might be paired in a potent, in terms of pace, opening bowling pair with Luke Wood. Liam Dawson and Jamie Overton may miss out.

Possible England XI: Salt, Buttler, Cox, Bethell, Rehan, S Curran, Banton, Jacks, Rashid, L Wood, Baker

Ireland v England Third T20 pitch report

This does look a good batting wicket. The rain for game two probably doesn't change that. A total of 22 sixes were hit with small boundaries also a factor. Sportsbook go over 16.5 at even money with England sixes at 10.5 at the same. Both look like overs plays.

That's largely because of the weather forecast, which is surprisingly good. No rain is currently expected and even sunny skies are forecast. Ireland are averaging 7.6 sixes per game in their last ten and England 9.25. The dimensions should help to bump up the hits somewhat.

For both teams the average runs scored in their last ten are 179 for Ireland and 182 for England. Both teams to hit 170 is a solid option therefore with Sportsbook at 7/52.40. For 180 and 190 it's 5/23.50 and 9/25.50 respectively.

As stated consistently in this series an understrength Ireland need some assistance from somewhere. The English partaking in too much craic and Guinness has probably already happened after the washout while no rain diminishes the chance of a gulf in ability being reduced.

We're always looking to get a favourite beat, of course, but we just don't see an upset here. The ingredients are just not available and if Ireland have to bowl first on a flat with short boundaries and the sun out, England's par line may be one of the highest seen. That's largely down to recency bias because of what they did against South Africa.

We can also talk about Ireland as a trade chance but in a full 20-over game the market will have little truck with Ireland unless they're busting 190 and then making quick inroads.

Buttler still has a 36% win rate in all T20i from (and including) the last World Cup. He was a good swerve in game one and we were on in game two with the possibility of a shortened game appealing. This time it's Sportsbook's boosted 5/23.50 that seals the deal. We've been waiting on this Buttler win and he is very much in the zone statistically and with the way he is hitting to deliver.