England v Australia Third T20 Tips: Salt sweet in splash and bash

England v Australia

Sunday 15 September 14.30

TV: live on Sky Sports

England v Australia Third T20 team news

England are on level terms thanks to the old and the new. Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell managed a difficult chase of 194 superbly in Southampton. Livingstone perhaps has needed more responsibility. His 87 from 47 now makes him the main man in the middle order. There remain concerns, of course. Jamie Overton as a specialist bat makes no sense. And Jordan Cox's duck was not the brightest bit of play. It would be harsh on Dan Mousley if he couldn't get a game for either of those two. With the ball Jofra Archer may come back into the XI at the expense of either Reece Topley or Saqib Mahmood. Both were expensive in game two. Possible XI: Salt, Jacks, Cox, Livingstone, Bethell, S Curran, Mousley, Carse, Rashid, Archer, Saqib/Topley

Before game two we said that if Australia picked an extra hitter it would betray a lack of confidence in their finishing power. Well, they picked two with Aaron Hardie and Cooper Connolly coming in to replace Xavier Bartlett and Josh Hazlewood. Jake Fraser-McGurk slotted in for the unwell Mitch Marsh.

The result was a poorly balanced team with too few high-class bowlers. Australia used seven bowlers but only three were reliable performers at this format. Surely Hazlewood has to play with Bartlett injured. Tim David, increasingly underwhelming for Australia, could be axed.

Possible XI: Short, Head, Marsh, Inglis, Fraser-McGurk, Stoinis, Green, Hardie, Abbott, Zampa, Hazlewood

England v Australia Third T20 pitch report

We could expect a par line of around 180.5 for this one. The stats say that in the last three years in the Blast, that number has been busted eight times in 18. The weather could play a role here, though, and 20 overs may not be possible. Shorting 160 to 170, then, on the first-innings runs lines could be a shrewd option. There is a possibility with rain and cloud this is now the turn of the bowlers to dominate.

This is a curious contest as it is rare that in the international game two sides face each other with such inability to pick a balanced XI. The game could be decided by the outfit which makes the most sensible selection. Easier said than done apparently.

And here the weather could be key. Could it be the side that recognises the need for three proper seamers to make use of conditions wins the day? At the moment that may be England.

There is also an argument that in a splash and bash any gulf in odds is reduced. England have more than a whiff of value, then, at 2.285/4.

Phil Salt should feel confident going to his home ground where he strikes at 143 and averages 34 in the Blast. Any reduction in overs should also help. he looked in great touch down in Southampton and the 3/14.00 is not shabby. For Australia we do wonder whether Cam green gets a promotion because he looks a little lost at the death. He is 16/117.00. presumably if he is considered a fast scorer then in a, say, ten-over affair he will be bumped up.

With the ball five of the top ten wicket-takers in the last five years in the Blast at old Trafford have been spinners to Adam Zampa gets a vote of confidence. He is overdue a win at 3/14.00.

Recommended Bet Back Adam Zampa top Australia bowler SBK 3/1

Recommended Bet Back Phil Salt top England bat SBK 3/1

