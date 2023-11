Kiwi win should confirm last-four chance

Beware of rain threat

Bangalore pitch is flat

New Zealand v Sri Lanka

Thursday 9 November, 08:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

New Zealand v Sri Lanka World Cup team news

Kane Williamson is fit again for New Zealand at the perfect time. The Kiwis need to win to make the last four, bar net run rate permutations and big wins for Afghanistan over South Africa and Pakistan over England. Will Young will miss out.

Probable XI: Conway, Ravindra, Williamson, Mitchell, Latham, Chapman, Phillips, Santner, Sohdi, Southee, Boult

Sri Lanka are still raging about Angelo Matthews' 'timed out' dismissal against Bangladesh. That they lost the match with a whimper says everything about their ability and cliches about teams being extra motivated by adversity.

Probable XI: Nissanka, Karunaratne, Mendis, Samarawickrama, Asalanka, Mathews, Dhananjaya, Chameera, Theekshana, Madushanka, Rajitha

New Zealand v Sri Lanka World Cup pitch report

Apart fron England's disastrous 156 all out against Sri Lanka at Bangalore, Australia scored 367 v Pakistan and New Zealand failed to defend 401 against Pakistan with DLS in play. In short, it's a road.

We would expect New Zealand to go bonkers with the bat again. We're hoping for 1.9010/11 that they bust 320 batting first. The problem with that wager is a weather forecast which has more than a 50% chance of rain in the first dig.

New Zealand v Sri Lanka World Cup match odds

New Zealand are 1.292/7 with Sri Lanka 4.407/2. For a must-win game the Kiwis couldn't have picked a better opponent.

Still, the toss is important. They could come under pressure if they bowl first, depleted as they are after injuries to Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. Sri Lanka, therefore, could be worth a trade with rain helping them out.

If New Zealand bat first, though, it should be game over. We're hoping that Sportsbook come up with a winning margin option.

Trade Sri Lanka batting first from 4.3100/30 Bet now

New Zealand v Sri Lanka World Cup player bets

Glenn Phillips remains win-rate value at 17/29.40 for top Kiwi bat with Sportsbook.

For the record, Williamson is a 4/14.80 chance on two-year data so the 7/24.40 isn't quite right. There's no outstanding bet on top Sri Lanka bat but with the ball Dilshan Madushanka has five wins from six so the 11/43.70 has obvious appeal.

