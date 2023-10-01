There is also a significant trend that cannot be ignored for top bowler. Five of the last six top wicket-takers have been won by left-arm pace bowlers.
After his success in 2019, Mitchell Starc is aiming for a hat-trick of wins. He should probably be favourite at 11/112.00 instead of spinner Kuldeep Yadav at 9/19.80 on that basis.
We get the preference for spinners but this isn't high Indian summer and pitches should be varied enough to ensure tweak doesn't dominate. In the 2011 World Cup in India, left-armer Zaheer Khan and leggie Shahid Afridi shared top spot.
Left-arm pace bowlers strike rate last two years:
Boult 16.6Afridi 23.9Starc 24Shoriful 28.3Farooqi 29.6Willey 30.9Mustafizur 42.6
The standout pick has to be New Zealand's Trent Boult, then, at 16/117.00. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi will prove popular at 9/19.80.
Afghanistan's Faz Farooqi is strong each-way value at a massive 100/1101.00. Likewise Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam at the same price.
It may also be more tempting (just like Imam and Bavuma above) to bet each of these two for top team honours. Farooqi should be favourite for Afghanistan (he has the best win rate in individual games) instead of third at 11/26.40. Shoriful is 5/15.80 for Bangladesh.
Back Trent Boult top WC bowler @ 16/117.00
(0.5pts) Back Shubman Gill top World Cup runscorer 15/28.40
(0.5pts) Back Trent Boult top World Cup wicket-taker 16/117.00
(1pts) Back Faz Farooqi top Afghanistan bowler 11/26.40
(0.25pts) Back Shoriful top Bangladesh series bowler 5/15.80
(0.5pts) Back Imam-ul-Haq top Pakistan runscorer 4/14.80
(0.25pts) Back Temba Bavuma top SA runscorer 16/54.20
2023: +29.60
2022: +16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt
