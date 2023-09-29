To reach semi-final: 8/18.80To finish bottom: 9/19.80
2019 finish: 8thLast 2 years win % rank: 7 (50)Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50Batting strike rate rank: 8Bowling economy rank: 2Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Shakib 22Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Hasan 50
Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah
Possible XI: Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Das, Shanto, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Hridoy, Nasum, Taskin, Shoriful, Mustafizur/Hasan Mahmud
Analysis: This lot are a basket case and it could be a question of how early do they press the self-destruct button. If they can keep the in-fighting to a minimum they may start beating the opposition. More likely is that it goes spectacularly pear-shaped and they're left in a battle not to finish bottom. There has been a major gamble on them finishing last, chopped from 22/123.00.
Shock rating - low: Vulnerable to the Netherlands at Eden Gardens and they face big boys on roads which is far from ideal.
Best bet: Lay Bangladesh on the Betfair Exchange should they go odds-on in any match.
To reach semi-final: 13/114.00To finish bottom: 15/28.40
2019 finish: 10thLast 2 years win % rank: =8 (42)Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 33Batting strike rate rank: 10Bowling economy rank: 1Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Ibrahim 33Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Farooqi 33
Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
Possible XI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Rahmat, Hashmatullah, Najibullah, Nabi, Omarzai, Rashid, Mujeeb, Farooqi, Naveen
Analysis: The bowling is excellent, the batting is entirely reliant on the superb Ibrahim Zadran. With zero wins in 2019 they have an awful lot of improving to do to even sniff a semi-final berth. Most likely they can turn close games from that edition into wins this time around.
Shock rating - high: We are immediately interested in their first game at a potentially dicey Dharamsala versus Bangladesh and two games at Chepauk versus New Zealand and Pakistan in their fourth and fifth games respectively. Can they bat first and squeeze in those games particularly the Chepauk which has a 64% bias for the side batting first, their best skill set?
Best bet: Ibrahim has already been advised at 10/34.33 for top Afghan series bat. Faz Farooqi, given that win rate above, is also value at 11/26.40.
To reach semi-final: 66/167.00To finish bottom: 1/41.24
2019 finish: DNQLast 2 years win % rank: 10 (0)Batting strike rate rank: 9Bowling economy rank: 9Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Edwards 32Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Van Beek 30
Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.
Possible XI: O'Dowd, Singh, Barresi, de Leede, Nidamanuru, Ackermann, Edwards, Zulfiqar, van Beek, van der Merwe, Klein
Analysis: The Dutch face an almost impossible task to make the last four. Five wins (if there is weather around) is the absolute bear minimum. If they were to win twice they would consider themselves to have had a strong tournament. Bas de Leede is an ace all-rounder and we like the sprinkling of talent from Max O'Dowd and Teja Nidamanuru with the bat but the loss of pacer Fred Klaasen is a blow.
Shock rating - medium: If the Lucknow pitch is slow and torrid, they are in with a squeak against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka
Best bet: We're hoping for Scott Edwards at around 11/26.40 for top Dutch bat in individual games.
