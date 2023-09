India 15/8 2.84 favourites on Betfair Sportsbook

Signs of England decline

Pakistan win rate strong

Best bat and bowler bets

To reach final: 5/6

To win group stage: 21/10

2019 finish: semi-final

Last 2 years win % rank: 3 (61)

Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 70

Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 54

Batting strike rate rank: 4

Bowling economy rank: 3

Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Gill 32

Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Bumrah 40

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Possible XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Rahul, Yadav, Hardik, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Shami, Bumrah, Siraj

Analysis: India have won 78% of their matches at home in the last two years. Consider they need to win at a rate of 66% to make the semi-finals and they're tough to stop. They have problem-solved at the last with a plethora of options at No 4 and found an extra death hitter in Suryakumar Yadav. Their spin options, pace bowling and depth is superior to all teams

Shock rating - low: The big shock will be if they don't make the final.

Best bet: Shubman Gill has already been advised at an outstanding 11/43.70 for top India series bat.

To reach final: 6/52.16

To win group stage: 10/34.33

2019 finish: Winner

Last 2 years win % rank: =5 (52)

Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 62

Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 38

Batting strike rate rank: 1

Bowling economy rank: =6

Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Buttler 27

Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Rashid 57





Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Possible XI: Bairstow, Malan, Root, Stokes, Buttler, Livingstone, Moeen, S Curran, Rashid, Wood, Topley

Analysis: The champs are not the force of the 2019 vintage when they had shown in the lead-up to that edition they were head and shoulders above the rest. And even then they still lost three times and won the thing on a technicality. It's hard to see them being as strong. In 2019 their two-year win rate was 74%. Their chasing powers are on the wane and they're even more expensive in the field. And there's no Jofra Archer this time. Mark Wood is key but he's played twice in two years.

Shock rating - low: Reliably vulernable in the past. Sri Lanka and Pakistan beat them four years ago, Bangladesh the tournament before. But this time the fixture list has been kind and only Bangaldesh at Dharmsala looks dicey. Unless they're put under pressure on roads, of course, with that problem bowling.

Best bet: That win rate batting second makes them worthy of a lay in-play.

To reach final: 9/52.78

To win group stage: 4/14.80

2019 finish: Semi-finals

Last 2 years win % rank: 4 (56)

Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 62

Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 50

Batting strike rate rank: 3

Bowling economy rank: 4

Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Warner 36

Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Zampa 52





Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Possible XI: Warner, M Marsh, Smith, Labuschagne, Carey, Maxwell, Green, Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Zampa

Analysis: Australia's greatest strength is their bloody-mindedness. No-one fancies playing this crew in the semi-finals and a series success in India at the start of the year and a late win for 2-1 in the series that has just finished is no disgrace. However, there are two concerns: death bowling and their collapses. Swapping out Ashton Agar (injured) for Marnus Labuschagne leaves them short of spin

Shock rating - medium: Their first three games are at Lucknow which could be nightmarishly slow against India, Sri Lanka and South Africa. It would be a shock if they lost all thee but they're on dodgy territory given the selection.

Best bet: Warner at price-boosted odds of 7/24.40 with Sportsbook on individual innings top-bats.

To reach final: 11/53.15

To win group stage: 6/16.80

2019 finish: 5th

Last 2 years win % rank: 1 (70)

Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 75

Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 78

Batting strike rate rank: 5

Bowling economy rank: 8

Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Babar 33

Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Rauf 40

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

Possible XI: Fakhar, Imam, Babar, Rizwan, Salman, Iftikhar, Shadab, Nawaz, Wasim, Afridi, Rauf

Analysis: Losing Naseem Shah on the eve of a tournament upsets their modus operandi. It could force them to go with the extra spinner. They've got gumption, guts and talent in spades but nagging doubts about that middle-order against the very best in the the biggest of games could damn them. Also, the whole of India is against them and that should not be ignored.

Shock rating - medium: Would it be a shock for them to miss out on the semis?

Best bet: Rauf to pip Afridi as second favourite for top bowler in individual matches.

To reach final: 4/14.80

To win group stage: 9/19.80

2019 finish: 7th

Last 2 years win % rank: 2 (62)

Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 69

Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 50

Batting strike rate rank: 2

Bowling economy rank: 10

Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Klaasen 27

Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Ngidi 33

Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Possible XI: De Kock, Bavuma, van der Dussen, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Jansen, Phelukwayo, Rabada, Maharaj, Shamsi

Analysis: We all know South Africa's World Cup history. But this time they turn up with low expectation despite boasting a fabulous top six. They are, however, utterly reliant on them going big. Hell, it could be a smart-enough strategy to make the top four. They do look terribly leaky in the field (the worst economy in the tournament) and losing Anrich Nortje to injury is not ideal. They fought back brilliantly to take the ODI series against Australia to boost confidence.

Shock rating - high: They have to be vulnerable given that bowling economy.

Best bet: Backing Klaasen all day every day for top individual innings bat.

To reach final: 10/34.33

To win group stage: 15/28.40

2019 finish: Runners-up

Last 2 years win % rank: =8 (42)

Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50

Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 36

Batting strike rate rank: 6

Bowling economy rank: =6

Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Young 30

Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Henry 40





Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Possible XI: Conway, Young, Williamson, Mitchell, Latham, Phillips, Ravindra, Santner, Southee, Boult, Henry

Analysis: You can always pick holes in the Kiwi XI but they always plug them. Their record is insane: runners-up in 2019, runners-up in 2015, two semi-finals before that back-to-back. Yes, we worry that in a gung-ho batting tournament that top five is too slow. Yes, we worry about a win percentage in Asia in the last four years of 40%. But we don't worry about their big-tournament nous.

Shock rating - high: To cause one (or two). They'll be delighted to be playing India and Australia in Dharmsala. Afghanistan may be value with the toss in their favour at the Chepauk, though.

Best bet: Trent Boult top New Zealand series bowler at 2/12.94. His strike is 18.4 in the last two years.

To reach semi-final: 13/53.60

To finish bottom: 17/118.00

2019 finish: 6th

Last 2 years win % rank: =5 (52)

Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 54

Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 50

Batting strike rate rank: 7

Bowling economy rank: 5

Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Nissanka 23

Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Rajitha 33

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis (vice-captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka

Possible XI: Nissanka, Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Samarawickarama, Asalanka, Dhananjaya, Shanaka, Wellalage, Theekshana, Madushanka, Pathirana

Analysis: The loss of Wanindu Hasaranga looks like a hammer blow to their hopes of a top-four spot. Had he been available a case could have been made they were value. Their form is strong but it's junk-food diet and when the pressure was really on in the Asia Cup final against India they were pathetic.

Shock rating - low: To spring one it's not looking great. They could face England and New Zealand on roads in Bangalore and likewise against India at the Wankhede.

Best bet: Maheesh Pathirana could mop up easy, cheap wickets at the death so Sportsbook's 11/43.70 for top series has some appeal but Kasun Rajitha is the most underrated at 5/15.80.

To reach semi-final: 8/18.80

To finish bottom: 9/19.80

2019 finish: 8th

Last 2 years win % rank: 7 (50)

Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50

Batting strike rate rank: 8

Bowling economy rank: 2

Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Shakib 22

Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Hasan 50





Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah

Possible XI: Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Das, Shanto, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Hridoy, Nasum, Taskin, Shoriful, Mustafizur/Hasan Mahmud

Analysis: This lot are a basket case and it could be a question of how early do they press the self-destruct button. If they can keep the in-fighting to a minimum they may start beating the opposition. More likely is that it goes spectacularly pear-shaped and they're left in a battle not to finish bottom. There has been a major gamble on them finishing last, chopped from 22/123.00.

Shock rating - low: Vulnerable to the Netherlands at Eden Gardens and they face big boys on roads which is far from ideal.

Best bet: Lay Bangladesh on the Betfair Exchange should they go odds-on in any match.

To reach semi-final: 13/114.00

To finish bottom: 15/28.40

2019 finish: 10th

Last 2 years win % rank: =8 (42)

Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50

Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 33

Batting strike rate rank: 10

Bowling economy rank: 1

Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Ibrahim 33

Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Farooqi 33

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Possible XI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Rahmat, Hashmatullah, Najibullah, Nabi, Omarzai, Rashid, Mujeeb, Farooqi, Naveen

Analysis: The bowling is excellent, the batting is entirely reliant on the superb Ibrahim Zadran. With zero wins in 2019 they have an awful lot of improving to do to even sniff a semi-final berth. Most likely they can turn close games from that edition into wins this time around.

Shock rating - high: We are immediately interested in their first game at a potentially dicey Dharamsala versus Bangladesh and two games at Chepauk versus New Zealand and Pakistan in their fourth and fifth games respectively. Can they bat first and squeeze in those games particularly the Chepauk which has a 64% bias for the side batting first, their best skill set?

Best bet: Ibrahim has already been advised at 10/34.33 for top Afghan series bat. Faz Farooqi, given that win rate above, is also value at 11/26.40.

To reach semi-final: 66/167.00

To finish bottom: 1/41.24





2019 finish: DNQ

Last 2 years win % rank: 10 (0)

Batting strike rate rank: 9

Bowling economy rank: 9

Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Edwards 32

Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Van Beek 30





Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Possible XI: O'Dowd, Singh, Barresi, de Leede, Nidamanuru, Ackermann, Edwards, Zulfiqar, van Beek, van der Merwe, Klein

Analysis: The Dutch face an almost impossible task to make the last four. Five wins (if there is weather around) is the absolute bear minimum. If they were to win twice they would consider themselves to have had a strong tournament. Bas de Leede is an ace all-rounder and we like the sprinkling of talent from Max O'Dowd and Teja Nidamanuru with the bat but the loss of pacer Fred Klaasen is a blow.

Shock rating - medium: If the Lucknow pitch is slow and torrid, they are in with a squeak against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka

Best bet: We're hoping for Scott Edwards at around 11/26.40 for top Dutch bat in individual games.