1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Cricket World Cricket World Cup Team-by-Team Guide: Who can stop India?
Ed Hawkins
29 September 2023 "2023-09-29T15:31:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-29T15:32:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ed Hawkins has the possible XIs, key win percentages, toss biases, player win bets and analysis for all ten teams in the Cricket World Cup India [15/8] favourites on Betfair Sportsbook Signs of England decline Pakistan win rate strong Best bat and bowler bets India ([15/8] to win the Cricket World Cup) To reach final: 5/6To win group stage: 21/10 2019 finish: semi-finalLast 2 years win % rank: 3 (61)Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 70Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 54Batting strike rate rank: 4Bowling economy rank: 3Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Gill 32Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Bumrah 40 Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Possible XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Rahul, Yadav, Hardik, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Shami, Bumrah, Siraj Analysis: India have won 78% of their matches at home in the last two years. Consider they need to win at a rate of 66% to make the semi-finals and they're tough to stop. They have problem-solved at the last with a plethora of options at No 4 and found an extra death hitter in Suryakumar Yadav. Their spin options, pace bowling and depth is superior to all teams Shock rating - low: The big shock will be if they don't make the final. Best bet: Shubman Gill has already been advised at an outstanding [11/4] for top India series bat. England [16/5] To reach final: [6/5]To win group stage: [10/3] 2019 finish: WinnerLast 2 years win % rank: =5 (52)Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 62Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 38Batting strike rate rank: 1Bowling economy rank: =6Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Buttler 27Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Rashid 57 Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes. Possible XI: Bairstow, Malan, Root, Stokes, Buttler, Livingstone, Moeen, S Curran, Rashid, Wood, Topley Analysis: The champs are not the force of the 2019 vintage when they had shown in the lead-up to that edition they were head and shoulders above the rest. And even then they still lost three times and won the thing on a technicality. It's hard to see them being as strong. In 2019 their two-year win rate was 74%. Their chasing powers are on the wane and they're even more expensive in the field. And there's no Jofra Archer this time. Mark Wood is key but he's played twice in two years. Shock rating - low: Reliably vulernable in the past. Sri Lanka and Pakistan beat them four years ago, Bangladesh the tournament before. But this time the fixture list has been kind and only Bangaldesh at Dharmsala looks dicey. Unless they're put under pressure on roads, of course, with that problem bowling. Best bet: That win rate batting second makes them worthy of a lay in-play. Australia [4/1] To reach final: [9/5]To win group stage: [4/1] 2019 finish: Semi-finalsLast 2 years win % rank: 4 (56)Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 62Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 50Batting strike rate rank: 3Bowling economy rank: 4Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Warner 36Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Zampa 52 Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc. Possible XI: Warner, M Marsh, Smith, Labuschagne, Carey, Maxwell, Green, Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Zampa Analysis: Australia's greatest strength is their bloody-mindedness. No-one fancies playing this crew in the semi-finals and a series success in India at the start of the year and a late win for 2-1 in the series that has just finished is no disgrace. However, there are two concerns: death bowling and their collapses. Swapping out Ashton Agar (injured) for Marnus Labuschagne leaves them short of spin Shock rating - medium: Their first three games are at Lucknow which could be nightmarishly slow against India, Sri Lanka and South Africa. It would be a shock if they lost all thee but they're on dodgy territory given the selection. Best bet: Warner at price-boosted odds of [7/2] with Sportsbook on individual innings top-bats. Pakistan [6/1] To reach final: [11/5]To win group stage: [6/1] 2019 finish: 5thLast 2 years win % rank: 1 (70)Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 75Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 78Batting strike rate rank: 5Bowling economy rank: 8Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Babar 33Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Rauf 40 Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Possible XI: Fakhar, Imam, Babar, Rizwan, Salman, Iftikhar, Shadab, Nawaz, Wasim, Afridi, Rauf Analysis: Losing Naseem Shah on the eve of a tournament upsets their modus operandi. It could force them to go with the extra spinner. They've got gumption, guts and talent in spades but nagging doubts about that middle-order against the very best in the the biggest of games could damn them. Also, the whole of India is against them and that should not be ignored. Shock rating - medium: Would it be a shock for them to miss out on the semis? Best bet: Rauf to pip Afridi as second favourite for top bowler in individual matches. South Africa [15/2] To reach final: [4/1]To win group stage: [9/1] 2019 finish: 7thLast 2 years win % rank: 2 (62)Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 69Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 50Batting strike rate rank: 2Bowling economy rank: 10Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Klaasen 27Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Ngidi 33 Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams. Possible XI: De Kock, Bavuma, van der Dussen, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Jansen, Phelukwayo, Rabada, Maharaj, Shamsi Analysis: We all know South Africa's World Cup history. But this time they turn up with low expectation despite boasting a fabulous top six. They are, however, utterly reliant on them going big. Hell, it could be a smart-enough strategy to make the top four. They do look terribly leaky in the field (the worst economy in the tournament) and losing Anrich Nortje to injury is not ideal. They fought back brilliantly to take the ODI series against Australia to boost confidence. Shock rating - high: They have to be vulnerable given that bowling economy. Best bet: Backing Klaasen all day every day for top individual innings bat. New Zealand [9/1] To reach final: [10/3]To win group stage: [15/2] 2019 finish: Runners-upLast 2 years win % rank: =8 (42)Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 36Batting strike rate rank: 6Bowling economy rank: =6Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Young 30Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Henry 40 Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young. Possible XI: Conway, Young, Williamson, Mitchell, Latham, Phillips, Ravindra, Santner, Southee, Boult, Henry Analysis: You can always pick holes in the Kiwi XI but they always plug them. Their record is insane: runners-up in 2019, runners-up in 2015, two semi-finals before that back-to-back. Yes, we worry that in a gung-ho batting tournament that top five is too slow. Yes, we worry about a win percentage in Asia in the last four years of 40%. But we don't worry about their big-tournament nous. Shock rating - high: To cause one (or two). They'll be delighted to be playing India and Australia in Dharmsala. Afghanistan may be value with the toss in their favour at the Chepauk, though. Best bet: Trent Boult top New Zealand series bowler at [2/1]. His strike is 18.4 in the last two years. Sri Lanka [25/1] To reach semi-final: [13/5]To finish bottom: [17/1] 2019 finish: 6thLast 2 years win % rank: =5 (52)Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 54 Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 50Batting strike rate rank: 7Bowling economy rank: 5Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Nissanka 23Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Rajitha 33 Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis (vice-captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka Possible XI: Nissanka, Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Samarawickarama, Asalanka, Dhananjaya, Shanaka, Wellalage, Theekshana, Madushanka, Pathirana Analysis: The loss of Wanindu Hasaranga looks like a hammer blow to their hopes of a top-four spot. Had he been available a case could have been made they were value. Their form is strong but it's junk-food diet and when the pressure was really on in the Asia Cup final against India they were pathetic. Shock rating - low: To spring one it's not looking great. They could face England and New Zealand on roads in Bangalore and likewise against India at the Wankhede. Best bet: Maheesh Pathirana could mop up easy, cheap wickets at the death so Sportsbook's [11/4] for top series has some appeal but Kasun Rajitha is the most underrated at [5/1]. Listen to our Cricket...Only Bettor World Cup Preview here... Betfair Betting Podcast · The Ultimate Betting Guide to the World Cup: The Underdogs | Cricket...Only Bettor | Episode 213 Bangladesh [100/1] To reach semi-final: [8/1]To finish bottom: [9/1] 2019 finish: 8thLast 2 years win % rank: 7 (50)Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50Batting strike rate rank: 8Bowling economy rank: 2Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Shakib 22Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Hasan 50 Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah Possible XI: Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Das, Shanto, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Hridoy, Nasum, Taskin, Shoriful, Mustafizur/Hasan Mahmud Analysis: This lot are a basket case and it could be a question of how early do they press the self-destruct button. If they can keep the in-fighting to a minimum they may start beating the opposition. More likely is that it goes spectacularly pear-shaped and they're left in a battle not to finish bottom. There has been a major gamble on them finishing last, chopped from [22/1]. Shock rating - low: Vulnerable to the Netherlands at Eden Gardens and they face big boys on roads which is far from ideal. Best bet: Lay Bangladesh on the Betfair Exchange should they go odds-on in any match. Afghanistan [100/1] To reach semi-final: [13/1]To finish bottom: [15/2] 2019 finish: 10thLast 2 years win % rank: =8 (42)Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 33Batting strike rate rank: 10Bowling economy rank: 1Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Ibrahim 33Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Farooqi 33 Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq. Possible XI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Rahmat, Hashmatullah, Najibullah, Nabi, Omarzai, Rashid, Mujeeb, Farooqi, Naveen Analysis: The bowling is excellent, the batting is entirely reliant on the superb Ibrahim Zadran. With zero wins in 2019 they have an awful lot of improving to do to even sniff a semi-final berth. Most likely they can turn close games from that edition into wins this time around. Shock rating - high: We are immediately interested in their first game at a potentially dicey Dharamsala versus Bangladesh and two games at Chepauk versus New Zealand and Pakistan in their fourth and fifth games respectively. Can they bat first and squeeze in those games particularly the Chepauk which has a 64% bias for the side batting first, their best skill set? Best bet: Ibrahim has already been advised at [10/3] for top Afghan series bat. Faz Farooqi, given that win rate above, is also value at [11/2]. Netherlands [500/1] To reach semi-final: [66/1]To finish bottom: [1/4] 2019 finish: DNQLast 2 years win % rank: 10 (0)Batting strike rate rank: 9Bowling economy rank: 9Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Edwards 32Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Van Beek 30 Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht. Possible XI: O'Dowd, Singh, Barresi, de Leede, Nidamanuru, Ackermann, Edwards, Zulfiqar, van Beek, van der Merwe, Klein Analysis: The Dutch face an almost impossible task to make the last four. Five wins (if there is weather around) is the absolute bear minimum. If they were to win twice they would consider themselves to have had a strong tournament. Bas de Leede is an ace all-rounder and we like the sprinkling of talent from Max O'Dowd and Teja Nidamanuru with the bat but the loss of pacer Fred Klaasen is a blow. Shock rating - medium: If the Lucknow pitch is slow and torrid, they are in with a squeak against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Best bet: We're hoping for Scott Edwards at around [11/2] for top Dutch bat in individual games. class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>India <b class="inline_odds" title="2.84"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.84</span></b> favourites on Betfair Sportsbook</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Signs of England decline</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Pakistan win rate strong</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Best bat and bowler bets</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D414464%26bsmId%3D924.367705044">India (<b class="inline_odds" title="2.84"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.84</span></b> to win the Cricket World Cup)</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>To reach final: </strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D414464%26bsmId%3D924.376987468">5/6</a><strong><br>To win group stage: </strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D414464%26bsmId%3D924.377000588">21/10</a></p><p><strong>2019 finish: </strong>semi-final<strong><br></strong><strong>Last 2 years win % rank: </strong>3 (61)<strong><br></strong><strong>Last 2 years win % batting 1st: </strong>70<strong><br>Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: </strong>54<strong><br>Batting strike rate rank: </strong>4<strong><br>Bowling economy rank: </strong>3<br><strong>Highest top bat return % last 2 years: </strong>Gill 32<br><strong>Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: </strong>Bumrah 40</p><p><span><strong>Squad:</strong> Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav</span></p><p><span><strong>Possible XI: </strong>Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Rahul, Yadav, Hardik, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Shami, Bumrah, Siraj</span></p><p><span><strong>Analysis:</strong> India have won 78% of their matches at home in the last two years. Consider they need to win at a rate of 66% to make the semi-finals and they're tough to stop. They have problem-solved at the last with a plethora of options at No 4 and found an extra death hitter in Suryakumar Yadav. Their spin options, pace bowling and depth is superior to all teams</span></p><p><span><strong>Shock rating - low:</strong> The big shock will be if they don't make the final.</span></p><p><span><strong>Best bet:</strong> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/cricket-world-cup-2023-tips-and-predictions-how-to-bet-the-world-cup-part-one-260923-194.html">Shubman Gill has already been advised at an outstanding <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> for top India series bat</a>.</span></p><hr><h2><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D10301%26bsmId%3D924.367705044">England <b class="inline_odds" title="4.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.20</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p><strong>To reach final: </strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D10301%26bsmId%3D924.376987468"><b class="inline_odds" title="2.16"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.16</span></b></a><strong><br>To win group stage:</strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D10301%26bsmId%3D924.377000588"> <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b></a></p><p><strong>2019 finish: </strong>Winner<strong><br></strong><strong>Last 2 years win % rank: </strong>=5 (52)<strong><br></strong><strong>Last 2 years win % batting 1st: </strong>62<strong><br>Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: </strong>38<strong><br>Batting strike rate rank: </strong>1<strong><br>Bowling economy rank: </strong>=6<br><strong>Highest top bat return % last 2 years: </strong>Buttler 27<br><strong>Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: </strong>Rashid 57<br><br></p><p><span><strong>Squad:</strong> Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.</span></p><p><span><strong>Possible XI: </strong>Bairstow, Malan, Root, Stokes, Buttler, Livingstone, Moeen, S Curran, Rashid, Wood, Topley</span></p><p><span><strong>Analysis:</strong> The champs are not the force of the 2019 vintage when they had shown in the lead-up to that edition they were head and shoulders above the rest. And even then they still lost three times and won the thing on a technicality. It's hard to see them being as strong. In 2019 their two-year win rate was 74%. Their chasing powers are on the wane and they're even more expensive in the field. And there's no Jofra Archer this time. Mark Wood is key but he's played twice in two years.</span></p><p><span><strong>Shock rating - low:</strong> Reliably vulernable in the past. Sri Lanka and Pakistan beat them four years ago, Bangladesh the tournament before. But this time the fixture list has been kind and only Bangaldesh at Dharmsala looks dicey. Unless they're put under pressure on roads, of course, with that problem bowling.</span></p><p><span><strong>Best bet:</strong> That win rate batting second makes them worthy of a lay in-play.</span></p><hr><h2><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D16606%26bsmId%3D924.367705044">Australia <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p><strong>To reach final: </strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D16606%26bsmId%3D924.376987468"><b class="inline_odds" title="2.78"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.78</span></b></a><strong><br>To win group stage:</strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D16606%26bsmId%3D924.377000588"> <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b></a></p><p><strong>2019 finish: </strong>Semi-finals<strong><br></strong><strong>Last 2 years win % rank: </strong>4 (56)<strong><br></strong><strong>Last 2 years win % batting 1st: </strong>62<strong><br>Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: </strong>50<strong><br>Batting strike rate rank: </strong>3<strong><br>Bowling economy rank: </strong>4<br><strong>Highest top bat return % last 2 years: </strong>Warner 36<br><strong>Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: </strong>Zampa 52<br><br></p><p><span><strong>Squad:</strong> Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.</span></p><p><span><strong>Possible XI: </strong>Warner, M Marsh, Smith, Labuschagne, Carey, Maxwell, Green, Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Zampa</span></p><p><span><strong>Analysis:</strong> Australia's greatest strength is their bloody-mindedness. No-one fancies playing this crew in the semi-finals and a series success in India at the start of the year and a late win for 2-1 in the series that has just finished is no disgrace. However, there are two concerns: death bowling and their collapses. Swapping out Ashton Agar (injured) for Marnus Labuschagne leaves them short of spin</span></p><p><span><strong>Shock rating - medium: </strong>Their first three games are at Lucknow which could be nightmarishly slow against India, Sri Lanka and South Africa. It would be a shock if they lost all thee but they're on dodgy territory given the selection.</span></p><p><span><strong>Best bet:</strong> Warner at price-boosted odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> with Sportsbook on individual innings top-bats.</span></p><hr><h2><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D7461%26bsmId%3D924.367705044">Pakistan <b class="inline_odds" title="6.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.80</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p><strong>To reach final: </strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D7461%26bsmId%3D924.376987468"><b class="inline_odds" title="3.15"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.15</span></b></a><strong><br>To win group stage: </strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D7461%26bsmId%3D924.377000588"><b class="inline_odds" title="6.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.80</span></b></a></p><p><strong>2019 finish: </strong>5th<strong><br></strong><strong>Last 2 years win % rank: </strong>1 (70)<strong><br></strong><strong>Last 2 years win % batting 1st: </strong>75<strong><br>Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: </strong>78<strong><br>Batting strike rate rank: </strong>5<strong><br>Bowling economy rank: </strong>8<br><strong>Highest top bat return % last 2 years: </strong>Babar 33<br><strong>Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: </strong>Rauf 40</p><p><span><strong>Squad:</strong> Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim</span></p><p><span><strong>Possible XI: </strong>Fakhar, Imam, Babar, Rizwan, Salman, Iftikhar, Shadab, Nawaz, Wasim, Afridi, Rauf</span></p><p><span><strong>Analysis:</strong> Losing Naseem Shah on the eve of a tournament upsets their modus operandi. It could force them to go with the extra spinner. They've got gumption, guts and talent in spades but nagging doubts about that middle-order against the very best in the the biggest of games could damn them. Also, the whole of India is against them and that should not be ignored.</span></p><p><span><strong>Shock rating - medium:</strong> Would it be a shock for them to miss out on the semis? </span></p><p><span><strong>Best bet:</strong> Rauf to pip Afridi as second favourite for top bowler in individual matches.</span></p><hr><h2><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D349%26bsmId%3D924.367705044">South Africa <b class="inline_odds" title="8.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.40</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p><strong>To reach final: </strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D349%26bsmId%3D924.376987468"><b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b></a><strong><br>To win group stage: </strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D349%26bsmId%3D924.377000588"><b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b></a></p><p><strong>2019 finish: </strong>7th<strong><br></strong><strong>Last 2 years win % rank: </strong>2 (62)<strong><br></strong><strong>Last 2 years win % batting 1st: </strong>69<strong><br>Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: </strong>50<strong><br>Batting strike rate rank: </strong>2<strong><br>Bowling economy rank: </strong>10<br><strong>Highest top bat return % last 2 years: </strong>Klaasen 27<br><strong>Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: </strong>Ngidi 33</p><p><span><strong>Squad:</strong> Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.</span></p><p><span><strong>Possible XI: </strong>De Kock, Bavuma, van der Dussen, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Jansen, Phelukwayo, Rabada, Maharaj, Shamsi</span></p><p><span><strong>Analysis:</strong> We all know South Africa's World Cup history. But this time they turn up with low expectation despite boasting a fabulous top six. They are, however, utterly reliant on them going big. Hell, it could be a smart-enough strategy to make the top four. They do look terribly leaky in the field (the worst economy in the tournament) and losing Anrich Nortje to injury is not ideal. They fought back brilliantly to take the ODI series against Australia to boost confidence. </span></p><p><span><strong>Shock rating - high:</strong> They have to be vulnerable given that bowling economy.</span></p><p><span><strong>Best bet:</strong> Backing Klaasen all day every day for top individual innings bat.</span></p><hr><h2><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D448%26bsmId%3D924.367705044">New Zealand <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p><strong>To reach final: </strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D448%26bsmId%3D924.376987468"><b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b></a><strong><br>To win group stage: </strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D448%26bsmId%3D924.377000588"><b class="inline_odds" title="8.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.40</span></b></a></p><p><strong>2019 finish: </strong>Runners-up<strong><br></strong><strong>Last 2 years win % rank: </strong>=8 (42)<strong><br></strong><strong>Last 2 years win % batting 1st: </strong>50<strong><br>Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: </strong>36<strong><br>Batting strike rate rank: </strong>6<strong><br>Bowling economy rank: </strong>=6<br><strong>Highest top bat return % last 2 years: </strong>Young 30<br><strong>Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: </strong>Henry 40<br><br></p><p><span><strong>Squad:</strong> Kane Williamson (c),<strong> </strong>Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.</span></p><p><span><strong>Possible XI: </strong>Conway, Young, Williamson, Mitchell, Latham, Phillips, Ravindra, Santner, Southee, Boult, Henry</span></p><p><span><strong>Analysis:</strong> You can always pick holes in the Kiwi XI but they always plug them. Their record is insane: runners-up in 2019, runners-up in 2015, two semi-finals before that back-to-back. Yes, we worry that in a gung-ho batting tournament that top five is too slow. Yes, we worry about a win percentage in Asia in the last four years of 40%. But we don't worry about their big-tournament nous.</span></p><p><span><strong>Shock rating - high:</strong> To cause one (or two). They'll be delighted to be playing India and Australia in Dharmsala. Afghanistan may be value with the toss in their favour at the Chepauk, though.</span></p><p><span><strong>Best bet:</strong> <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D5991225%26bsmId%3D924.377013027">Trent Boult top New Zealand series bowler at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b></a>. His strike is 18.4 in the last two years.</span></p><hr><h2><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D7337%26bsmId%3D924.367705044">Sri Lanka <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p><strong>To reach semi-final:</strong> <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D7337%26bsmId%3D924.376988351"><b class="inline_odds" title="3.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.60</span></b></a><strong><br>To finish bottom: </strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D7337%26bsmId%3D924.376989170"><b class="inline_odds" title="18.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">17/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">18.00</span></b></a></p><p><strong>2019 finish: </strong>6th<strong><br></strong><strong>Last 2 years win % rank: </strong>=5 (52)<strong><br></strong><strong>Last 2 years win % batting 1st: </strong>54<strong> <br>Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: </strong>50<strong><br>Batting strike rate rank: </strong>7<strong><br>Bowling economy rank: </strong>5<br><strong>Highest top bat return % last 2 years: </strong>Nissanka 23<br><strong>Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: </strong>Rajitha 33</p><p><span><strong>Squad:</strong> Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis (vice-captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka</span></p><p><span><strong>Possible XI:</strong> Nissanka, Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Samarawickarama, Asalanka, Dhananjaya, Shanaka, Wellalage, Theekshana, Madushanka, Pathirana</span></p><p><span><strong>Analysis:</strong> The loss of Wanindu Hasaranga looks like a hammer blow to their hopes of a top-four spot. Had he been available a case could have been made they were value. Bangladesh 100/1

To reach semi-final: 8/1
To finish bottom: 9/1

2019 finish: 8th
Last 2 years win % rank: 7 (50)
Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50
Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50
Batting strike rate rank: 8
Bowling economy rank: 2
Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Shakib 22
Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Hasan 50

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah

Possible XI: Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Das, Shanto, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Hridoy, Nasum, Taskin, Shoriful, Mustafizur/Hasan Mahmud

Analysis: This lot are a basket case and it could be a question of how early do they press the self-destruct button. If they can keep the in-fighting to a minimum they may start beating the opposition. More likely is that it goes spectacularly pear-shaped and they're left in a battle not to finish bottom. There has been a major gamble on them finishing last, chopped from 22/1.

Shock rating - low: Vulnerable to the Netherlands at Eden Gardens and they face big boys on roads which is far from ideal.

Best bet: Lay Bangladesh on the Betfair Exchange should they go odds-on in any match.

Afghanistan 100/1

To reach semi-final: 13/1
To finish bottom: 15/2

2019 finish: 10th
Last 2 years win % rank: =8 (42)
Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50
Last 2 years win % batting

To reach semi-final: 8/18.80

To finish bottom: 9/19.80

2019 finish: 8th

Last 2 years win % rank: 7 (50)

Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50

Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50

Batting strike rate rank: 8

Bowling economy rank: 2

Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Shakib 22

Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Hasan 50





Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah

Possible XI: Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Das, Shanto, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Hridoy, Nasum, Taskin, Shoriful, Mustafizur/Hasan Mahmud

Analysis: This lot are a basket case and it could be a question of how early do they press the self-destruct button. If they can keep the in-fighting to a minimum they may start beating the opposition. More likely is that it goes spectacularly pear-shaped and they're left in a battle not to finish bottom. There has been a major gamble on them finishing last, chopped from 22/123.00.

Shock rating - low: Vulnerable to the Netherlands at Eden Gardens and they face big boys on roads which is far from ideal.

Best bet: Lay Bangladesh on the Betfair Exchange should they go odds-on in any match.

To reach semi-final: 13/114.00

To finish bottom: 15/28.40

2019 finish: 10th

Last 2 years win % rank: =8 (42)

Last 2 years win % batting 1st: 50

Last 2 years win % batting 2nd: 33

Batting strike rate rank: 10

Bowling economy rank: 1

Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Ibrahim 33

Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Farooqi 33

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Possible XI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Rahmat, Hashmatullah, Najibullah, Nabi, Omarzai, Rashid, Mujeeb, Farooqi, Naveen

Analysis: The bowling is excellent, the batting is entirely reliant on the superb Ibrahim Zadran. With zero wins in 2019 they have an awful lot of improving to do to even sniff a semi-final berth. Most likely they can turn close games from that edition into wins this time around.

Shock rating - high: We are immediately interested in their first game at a potentially dicey Dharamsala versus Bangladesh and two games at Chepauk versus New Zealand and Pakistan in their fourth and fifth games respectively. Can they bat first and squeeze in those games particularly the Chepauk which has a 64% bias for the side batting first, their best skill set?

Best bet: Ibrahim has already been advised at 10/34.33 for top Afghan series bat. Faz Farooqi, given that win rate above, is also value at 11/26.40.

To reach semi-final: 66/167.00

To finish bottom: 1/41.24





2019 finish: DNQ

Last 2 years win % rank: 10 (0)

Batting strike rate rank: 9

Bowling economy rank: 9

Highest top bat return % last 2 years: Edwards 32

Highest top bowler return % last 2 years: Van Beek 30





Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Possible XI: O'Dowd, Singh, Barresi, de Leede, Nidamanuru, Ackermann, Edwards, Zulfiqar, van Beek, van der Merwe, Klein

Analysis: The Dutch face an almost impossible task to make the last four. Five wins (if there is weather around) is the absolute bear minimum. If they were to win twice they would consider themselves to have had a strong tournament. Bas de Leede is an ace all-rounder and we like the sprinkling of talent from Max O'Dowd and Teja Nidamanuru with the bat but the loss of pacer Fred Klaasen is a blow.

Shock rating - medium: If the Lucknow pitch is slow and torrid, they are in with a squeak against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka

Best bet: We're hoping for Scott Edwards at around 11/26.40 for top Dutch bat in individual games.

