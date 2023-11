Marsh & Maxwell available

Afghanistan v Australia

Tuesday 7 November, 08:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Afghanistan v Australia World Cup team news

Afghanistan's conundrum on selection will once again be whether to pick spin over pace. One suspects they will go with the former, reckoning that Australia have a greater weakness against tweak. Noor Ahmad, then, should retain his spot ahead of Naveen.

Probable XI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Rahmat, Hashmatullah, Omarzai, Nabi, Rashid, Mujeeb, Farooqi, Noor

Australia can welcome back Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell after knocking out England. Marnus Labuschagne, who top scored in that game, and Cameron Green could be considered unlucky to be chopped.

Probable XI: Warner, Head, M Marsh, Smith, Inglis, Maxwell, Stoinis, Cummins, Starc, Zampa, Hazlewood

Afghanistan v Australia World Cup pitch report

Scores of 399, 382 and 357 at the Wankhede say road. This might be good news for Afghanistan. On a head-to-head of batting power Australia obviously take the spoils but the mean Afghan bowling is a point of difference. A high par line for Australia, maybe 330s, could be a short.

Afghanistan v Australia World Cup match odds

Afghanistan are 5.309/2. Defeat won't end their semi-final hopes but it would need mathematical gymnastics to get them through.

Their best chance is to bat first and hope to utilise that flat Wankhede surface. If they can do that then a trade is on for at least a couple of points off that starting price. Add 50% from the original stake to lay at around 3.309/4.

Trade Afghanistan bat 1st from 5.309/2 Bet now

Afghanistan v Australia World Cup player bets

David Warner has been boosted to 3/13.95 and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to 4/14.80. Both are win-rate options. We are aware that on a flat wicket, however, it may require a daddy ton. Adam Zampa keeps on winning for top Aussie bowler and should be out on his own instead of 11/43.70 joint favourite.