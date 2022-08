West Indies v New Zealand

Friday 12 August, 19:30

TV: live on BT Sports

Team news

Look at what you could have won. Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas would walk into this XI and yet all are unavailable. the first two are playing The Hundred and the latter two haven't turned up for fitness tests.

As a result, West Indies are on a horrible sequence. They've now lost five of their last six in this format. The latest of those defeats came against the Kiwis on Wednesda when the bowlers went round the park again as the hosts failed to chase 186.



Possible XI: Mayers, Brooks, Pooran, Thomas, Hetmyer, Holder, Powell, Shephered, Smith, Walsh, McCoy

New Zealand are at full-strength. They were able to leave out Finn Allen, the opener, and Matt Henry, the pacer. There was no room, either for Michael Bracewell. The all-rounder can count himself very unfortunate given his recent form. Kane Williamson top scored last time out as he put his IPL poor form behind him.



Possible XI: Guptill, Conway, Williamson, Phillips, Mitchell, Neesham, Santner, Sodhi, Southee, Ferguson, Boult

Pitch report

Sabina Park is full of runs. And New Zealand's 185 in game one was the seventh time in the last eight that more than 170 has been busted. Going high of a runs par line in the low 170s is fair.

We are still keen on New Zealand busting 190 or more at around 3.505/2 here. Keep an eye on Sportsbook specials with a possibility of 13/10 available for both teams to score 170.

How to play

West Indies are 2.707/4 and New Zealand 1.584/7. That's a big gap and one which the home side can close - but they must bat first. The pitch and their batting unit - which hardly disgraced themselves in the chase, going down by 12 runs - gives them the opportunity to flip favouritism.

At the least they should be capable of trading at a choice affair. Batting second, however, we expect their problems against spin to damn them. Mitchell Santner took three wickets to expose the same issues that India did.

Tops value

Glenn Phillips is value at 9/2 for top Kiwi bat on win rate over the last two years. We note Daryll Mitchell at 15/2 which looks a little toppy. For West Indies, Jason Holder has opened and batted at No 3 during the India series. He is 11/1. Ish Sodhi and Santner stand out at 3/1 and 10/3 respectively as spinners can do damage.