West Indies v India

Wednesday 27 July, 14:30

TV: live on BT Sport

Windies awful at death

West Indies surrendered the series after a three-wicket defeat in game two on Monday. They will probably chalk it down as another example of their growth as a team. We're having none of that.

It was a game they should have won comfortably having taken early wickets and ensured India were way behind the rate. What let them down was some of the most chaotic and ill-disciplined death tactics recently seen.

Alzarri Joseph was all over the shop and arguably the game was up when he produced two no balls and four byes in a 16-run over for the 46th. Romario Shepherd was trying to bowl yorkers with mid-on and mid-off up. It's the sort of muddled thinking which resulted in the 42nd and 47th overs going for 27.

As a result, Jason Holder may well come in to relieve Shepherd. Keemo Paul is another option because pace-off will be important but Holder's experience at the death should get him the nod.

Possible XI: Hope, Mayers, Brooks, King, Pooran, Powell, Akeal, Holder, Joseph, Walsh, Seales

India ticking nicely

India haven't found top gear in this series but as we have said consistently, considering they were without preparation, they should get stronger as the games tick by. That may well explain the slight wobble in the middle order.

There could be a temptation to drop Suryakumar Yadav as a result and put Ishan Kishan into the mix. But if they are serious about a whitewash one would have thought Ravi Jadeja is a pick so long as he has recovered from a knee niggle.

Mind you, who needs him when Axar Patel is in such thrilling form with the bat. His swashbuckling innings turned the tide for India in a knock which gives India an embarrassment of riches when Hardik Pandya returns.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Gill, Iyer, Samson, Hooda, Axar, Jadeja, Shardul, Avesh, Siraj, Chahal

Pitch report

With all three matches played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, it would be a major surprise if three fresh pitches had not been prepared. And if the third is anything like the ones used for games one and two, we know what to expect.

Runs should be forthcoming until the surface gets a little worn and then the ball gets old and soft. The heavy roller and new ball refreshes for the second innings and then repeat. It has been noticeable how in each first dig there has been a slow-down by the batting side at the death.

Sportsbook go 11/10 that both sides score 275 or more. That is tempting. The short boundaries at the venue (22 sixes in the second match) are a comfort rug in case the new wicket is slightly inferior. Bet the Sportsbook market here.

Easy trades

West Indies have been a reliable trade in each game. They have made jolly status twice. From a starting point of 3.309/4 they have the capability of making it three, so long as they bat first.

Confidence with the bat is high thanks to a flat surface. There is, of course, a nagging doubt that they don't quite have what it takes to produce consistently but it would be a surprise if they folded in a heap at this stage with conditions so well known.

Back Windies at 3.3 and lay at 1.9 3.3



If we were to hear that a used pitch was in operation, however, that would change our mind. On a more sluggish surface India's army of spinner could be capable of tieing West Indies in knots.

Ideally the status quo remains. And that gives us another chance to take big odds on India in-play, too. As before, we've been making it a rule to back them as soon as they hit 1.705/7. Bet the market here.

Tops value

Shai Hope and Shikhar Dhawan have been boosted to 10/3 and 7/2 respectively for top bat for their teams. Hope got a ton last time and Dhawan won in game one. Both are players capable of putting together a sequence of scores.

With the pitch behaving as it is (fresh surface caveat), we expect runs to come up front. Shamarh Brooks, who is in decent touch, is noteworthy at 9/2. Shubmann Gill likewise for India at 7/2.

If it's not a new pitch, and that should be made clear at the toss, we're keen on Yuz Chahal and Jadeja for man of the match at 9/1 and `12/1 respectively. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.

