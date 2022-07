West Indies v Bangladesh

Sunday 3 July, 18:30

TV: live on BT Sport

Windies show bowling worth

No result was possible in the first T20 on Saturday because of persistent rain. But from the 13 overs that were available, the home team lived up to their 1.558/15 billing.

Bowling first, they reduced Bangladesh to 105 for eight. Romario Shepherd had bagged three wickets while there were excellent performances from the two spinners, Akeal Hosein and Hayden Walsh. Between them, the pair took three for 46 off six.

It was a pleasing performance for the bowling unit as Alzarri Joseph had been left out. They used five bowlers with Kyle Mayers likely to be the sixth. They are probably going to need him as, once again, Odean Smith proved expensive.

Possible XI: King, Mayers, Pooran, Brooks, Powell, Thomas, Smith, Shepherd, Hosein, McCoy, Walsh

Bangladesh need rethink

Bangladesh are without Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal, two key batters, while a third, Liton Das, was secreted at No 4.

Das needs as much time to bat as possible and although it is admirable for Bangladesh to try Munim Shahriar and Anamul Haque as an opening pair, they desperately need some experience up top. Shahriar now has a strike rate of 74 from his three appearances while Haque is striking at 119. Shakib-al-Hasan, however, was in destructive mood. He hit 29 from 15.

Dropping Shahriar and replacing him with Mehidy Hasan Miraz will add batting depth and give them an extra spin-bowling option. Something that could be crucial given the work the Windies tweakers got through.

Possible XI: Das, Anamul, Shakib, Mahmudullah, Afif, Nurul, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Miraz, Nasum, Shoriful, Mustafizur

Pitch report

The Windsor Park venue has now hosted only three men's T20s. It's not much to go on. Evidence from game one suggests a tricky surface with spinners bang in the game.

Bangladesh would have done well to bust 150 from the position they were in in terms of wickets lost but their run rate of 8 was not too shabby. Indeed, it was a major improvement on 2021 form when from 27 matches their average rate was 6.65. Only twice in year-on-year average run rates since 2014 have they scored faster than 8.

That would suggest that going low on their innings runs line if they bat first is wise. We should be able to short at a low 160. Bet the runs line here. Sportsbook go 5/4 that no fifty is scored in first-innings which is tempting. Bet the Sportsbook markets here

No trade

The good news is that no rain is forecast for game two. The bad news is that there is little joy on the match odds market. The Windies are shorter than they were for the first match at 1.444/9.

Do we get a trade going on Bangladesh at 3.309/4? Possibly. But the best advice is to hope they bat first and make a fast start in the first six overs. That would require getting Shakib in as quickly as possible, though, which would add another half point to their price. Bet the match odds markets here

Tops value

There is good value to be found on the top West Indies bat market. We were on Kyle Mayers for runs on Saturday and we've seen nothing to change our mind.

What was attractive about Mayers that he was priced bigger than three others even though he was likely to hold on to his opening berth. He has now been pushed out from 7/2 to 4/1 with Sportsbook despite the chance of Windies chasing a low total more likely.

Mayers, who was in good nick in the Test series, is also 13/2 for top match bat with Sportsbook. Shakib, who has been boosted to 16/5 for top Bangladesh bat, is 6/1 on the same market.

With the ball, Shepherd looks chunky at 11/2 for top West Indies bowler. Akeal and Walsh are 7/2 and 9/2 respectively. Dutching the trio is not a bad idea considering Joseph and Keemo Paul are listed as shorter but didn't play. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.

