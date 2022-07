West Indies v Bangladesh

Wednesday 13 July, 14:30

TV: live on BT Sport

Windies slump

West Indies' decent form in T20 has not translated to ODI. Their defeat by Bangladesh in the first match was their fourth in a row and their ninth in their last 12.

In an overs-reduced contest because of rain, West Indies' 149 off 41 overs looked below average. Not a single home batter appeared able to get to grips with the surface. Even Sharmarh Brooks, who top scored with 33, needed a torturous 66 balls.

Brandon King's poor trot continued with the bat and his place could go to Keacy Carty. Romario Shepherd was a late addition to the squad and brings much-needed batting depth.

Possible XI: Hope, Mayers, Brooks, Pooran, Carty, Powell, Akeal, Shepherd, Motie, Seales, Phillip

Bang go bang

Bangladesh are very much at home on slow and low surfaces. And the Providence pitch suits them nicely. Their knowledge of such conditions was demonstrated superbly by game one.

They opened the bowling with slow left arm Nasum Ahmed and his eight overs cost just 16 runs. Fellow spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the man of the match award for figures of three for 36.

Bangladesh then set out about their target with gusto thanks to a vintage effort from opener Tamim Iqbal. They got home with nine overs to spare. It could be they opt for more spin options in this game and ask Afif Hosein to turn his arm over.

Probable XI: Tamim, Das, Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif, Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin, SHoriful, Ahmed, Mustafizur

Pitch report

There is a 40% chance of rain for Providence in the afternoon so it is possible that we could have another reduced-overs contest. Given that West Indies struggled so badly, a similar scenario makes the 13/8 with Sportsbook that Bangladesh have the highest score in the first 15 overs a potential wager. Bet the Sportsbook markets here

For overall innings runs, Bangladesh's rate in the second innings of 4.7 an over is instructive. They should be capable of around 190-200 in a 40-over match. For West Indies we'd look to go long of their innings runs for the last 10 overs because they are set up to go big at the death. Up to eight an over is possible.

Windies have poor record

West Indies are 1.511/2 with Bangladesh [2.95. That's far too skinny about a poor home team already 1-0 down. Bet the match odds here

Bangladesh are very good value here. Not that we have to believe that they are a better team (although they probably are). At the odds we just have to believe they are competitive. They should be in spades.

On the head-to-head, Bangladesh have now won 12 of the last 14 meetings between the two. It is curious as to why West Indies are so favoured here, just as they were in game one.

Tops value

We're keeping faith with Shai Hope to be top bat for West Indies. He has a superb record and we're not put off by a golden duck in the first match. Everyone gets a good nut at some stage. Hope has been boosted to 11/4 with Sportsbook.

For Bangladesh there is value aplenty on top bat because Shakib-al-Hasan is second favourite and he is not in the squad. So Tamim at a boosted 4/1 has great appeal. Likewise Afif at a whopping 9/1. He should bat at five here. Bet the Sportsbook markets here