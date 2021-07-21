The Hundred: Team-by-team guide and possible XIs

Southern Brave 5.509/2

Coach: Mahela Jayawardene

Batting rank: 5 (Batting rank = cumulative boundary % for possible top 5)

Strengths: Fantastic batting picks for a potentially tricky Southampton surface. And Jofra Archer.

Weaknesses: Spin. Playing it and using it. Little they can do about the former. Our best XI assumes spin will be vital in the tournament

Possible XI: De Kock, Conway, Vince, Davies, Rawlins, De Grandhomme, Archer, Jordan, Briggs, Dawson, Mills

Predicted group finish: 3rd

Trent Rockets 6.005/1

Coach: Andy Flower

Batting rank: 6

Strengths: Well, they no longer have to worry about the marketing men pressurising them to pick Joe Root. Very strong top order and the best spinner in the world in Rashid Khan

Weaknesses: Could the Trent Bridge road reduce the gulf?

Possible XI: Short, Hales, Wright, Malan, Moores, Patel, Gregory, Rashid, Wahab, Luke Wood, Carter

Predicted group finish: 4th

Oval Invincibles 6.005/1

Coach: Tom Moody

Batting rank: 2

Strengths: The most explosive opening duo in the competition. Lamichhane a fantastic signbing so long as visa issues are resolved. They will be bang on the money for match-ups and use of data

Weaknesses: A ridiculous name. Particularly for a unit which has Tom Curran and Saqib Mahmood as its death bowlers. They could lose tight games.

Possible XI: Roy, Jacks, Evans, Narine, Billings, Ingram, S Curran, T Curran, Topley, Saqib, Lamichhane

Predicted group finish: 2nd

Northern Superchargers 6.5011/2

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Batting rank: 3

Strengths: Pairing Adil rashid and Mujeeb-ur-Rehmann is a dream for this tournament. That coupled with superb power up front gives them a great chance.

Weaknesses: No Ben Stokes for the bulk of the group games. And if they lose one more key player squad depth is limited

Possible XI: Lynn, Lyth, Du Plessis, Brook, Kohler-Cadmore, Simpson, Willey, J Thompson, Adil Rashid, Carse, Mujeeb

Predicted finish: 5th

Manchester Originals 6.5011/2

Coach: Simon Katich

Batting rank: 7

Strengths: The top five is exciting, particularly with Lammonby slotting in. Matt Parkinson and Lockie Fegruson could turn games on their own with the ball

Weaknesses: Beginning to lose too many players. Buttler will be with England until the finals after the first two group games. Jamie Overton and Richard Gleeson are injured.

Possible XI: Salt, Munro, Clarke, Hain, Lammonby, Brathwaite, C Ackermann, Robinson, Klaasen, Ferguson, Parkinson

Predicted group finish: 7th

Birmingham Phoenix 8.07/1

Coach: Dan Vettori

Batting rank: 1

Strengths: Brilliant front three who will not die wondering. And brilliant, specialist white-ball bowlers.

Weaknesses: Losing Chris Woakes means they don't bat as deep as other teams. Dan Vettori has a poor record as coach.

Possible XI Livingstone, Allen, Moeen, Abell, Hammond, Hose, Howell, Pennington, Milne, P Brown, Tahir

Predicted group finish 1st

London Spirit 8.07/1

Coach: Shane Warne

Batting rank: 6

Strengths: Luis Reece, who struck at 171 for Derby, and Aussie Josh Inglis in the top three. Most important of all is that coach. They'll be bright and smart and foiercely competitive.

Weaknesses: Bowling looks pricey and, dare we say it, Eoin Morgan? Bench strength is an issue.

Possible XI: Crawley, Luis Reece, Inglis, Morgan, Lawrence, Nabi, Van der Merwe, C Wood, M Wood, Amir, Mason Crane

Predicted group finish: 6th

Welsh Fire 8.007/1

Coach: Gary Kirsten

Batting rank: 4

Strengths: Ummm. We quite like the name? Really very little to write home about.

Weaknesses: The loss of Jonny Bairstow to England duty for the bulk of the group games is a blow to a side already shorn of Kieron Pollard. They looked a batter light anyway. Legitimate concerns about bowlers keeping it tight.

Possible XI: Banton, Phillips, Duckett, Lloyd, Neesham, Cobb, Higgins, Qais Ahmad, Ball, Plunkett, Payne

Predicted group finish: 8th

