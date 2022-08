Northern Superchargers v London Spirit

Sunday 14 August, 14.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Superchargers are feeling the heat. They have suffered consecutive losses and the 'Dad's Army' tag needs to work to their benefit in the form of experience. Adam Lyth is no longer allowed to bowl after his action was deemed illegal. Harry Brook returns after England Lions duty.

Possible XI: Lyth, Du Plessis, brook, Pepper, Hose, Wiese, Bravo, van der Merwe, Raine, Rashid, Miles.

Spirit are three from three. they welcome back Dan Lawrence although it may be hard to find room for him after Daniel Bell-Drummond won man of the match against Brave.

Possible XI: Crawley, Rossington, Maxwell, Bell-Drummond, Morgan, Pollard, Thompson, Dawson, Ellis, Crane, Wheal

Pitch report

Headingley should be full of runs. Superchargers were probably way under par when posting 152 in defeat by the Rockets. Really, 160 should be a minimum on surface which has been one of the nest for batters in the country. Both teams to score 150 at 13/10 looks something of a steal. Bet the Sportsbook odds here

How to play

Spirit are now considered the real deal given that they go off at 1.758/11. We should expect to be able to get with the hosts at around 2.206/5 at least therefore. Backing London at such a price does seem something of a leap of faith still and it might be a little early to reckon they're worthy of support at short odds-on. Bet the match odds here

Tops value

Adam Rossington continues to look chunky for top bat - this time at 4/1 considering his opening berth for Spirit. Glenn Maxwell is 5/2 favourite. Du Plessis is boosted to 3/1 but his form is not as good as Lyth who is 11/4. Bet the Sportsbook odds here



