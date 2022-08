Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave

Wednesday 31 August, 15.00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Superchargers could be without Faf Du Plessis, who is due to be on CPL duty. He's no loss as it's been a quiet tournament for the South African. David Wiese is a doubt for the same reason Harry Brook should still be available, though.

Possible XI: Lyth, Pepper, Willey, Brook, Hose, Simpson, van der Merwe, Parnell, Raine, Rashid, Miles

Brave are also hit with a CPL player drain with Quinton de Kock, Paul Stirling and Tim David potentially on their way. If so Beuran Hendricks might get a game if he has hung around. They might line up like this...

Possible XI: Davies, Vince, Weatherley, Whiteley, Fuller, Garton, Ahmed, Lintott, Hendricks, Baker, Hogan

Pitch report

Leeds is good for batting with first-innings scores of 152, 143 and 208. It is usually a wicket to play overs if the weather is good and no rain is forecast. We'd prefer the hosts to bat first as they may cope better with the loss of batting regulars. https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.202593224

How to play

Brave could be scraping the barrel here so the 2.265/4 about the Superchargers could well be a decent bet. Best keep the toss on side, though. If Superchargers bowl first they are prone to be pricey on this wicket. Bet the market here.

Tops value

Adam Lyth is boosted to 10/3 with Sportsbook for top bat. He has had a superb season. Michael Pepper is 12s and could open if Du Plessis is unavailable. Alex Davies is big at 11/2 with an opening berth possible for Brave. Bet the Sportsbook markets here

Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles

Wednesday 31 August, 19.00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Originals are on a great run and have not been troubled by the injury to Jos Buttler. They may well have convinced Tristan Stubbs to stick instead of going of to the CPL.

Possible XI: Salt, Evans, Madsen, Stubbs, Walter, Turner, Lammonby, Hartley, Klaasen, Little, Parkinson

Jason Roy has been dropped by Oval and they look a better team for it. Sunil Narine has left for the CPL. We wait to see whether Rilee Rossouw has done the same.

Possible XI: Jacks, Cox, Rossouw, S Curran, T Curran, Billings, Cartwright, Hatzoglou, Sowter, Miles, Brown

Pitch report

Originals have posted scores of 161, 189 and 149. And we fear for Oval's bowlers at this venue. They are far from full strength and could suffer. Expect to go overs on the par line if Originals bat first in the early 150s. Bet the runs line here.

How to play

Originals are in sensational form and have won the last four. In a contest which decides the final play-off spot, we expect them to learn from last term's near-miss and make it count. Oval have a potentially very long tail with Peter Hatzoglou, who has hit one four in his career, at No 8. They are solid at 1.758/11. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

A couple of quality Aussies stand out at massive prices for either side. Ashton Turner for Originals and Hylton Cartwright for Oval at 11/1 and 16/1 respectively are hardly mug bets. Tom Lammonby is no 19/1 chance either for MO. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.