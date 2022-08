London Spirit v Oval Invincibles

Saturday 27 August, 19:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

With only one loss Spirit are in pole position to finish first. They are preferring Ben McDermott to fellow Aussie Josh Inglis. It's not clear whetehr Kieron Pollard has left for CPL.

Probable XI: Rossington, Bell-Drummond, McDermott, Lawrence, Morgan, Pollard, Dawson, Ellis, Wood, Crane

Invincibles have lost Reece Topley. He's not injured. He's just decided he wants to be fit for the World Cup. it says much about their prospects of making it into the top three. They must win their last two. There's no Muhammad Hasnain, either. Sunil Narine is a doubt but Carlos Brathwaite may be available.

Possible XI: Roy, Jacks, Rossouw, Cox, S Curran, T Curran, Brathwaite, Narine/Hatzoglou, Milnes, Sowter, Brown

Pitch report

Scores of 156 and 160 suggest the HQ pitch is decent but Spirit's tight bowling and Invincibles' flaky batting makes the toss key. It may be an unders play if Oval bat first. The runs line is here.

How to play

Spirit are 1.768/11 with Oval 2.8815/8. The hosts deserve to be shorter. In-play if we can squeeze out a few more points we'll get involved. The target is 1.855/6. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

If Pollard is out, Jordan Thompson should be promoted up the order. He is 13/1 with Sportsbook. Sam Curran is 15/2 for Oval and there's a chance he could bat as high as No 3. Bet the Sportsbook odds here.

Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals

Sunday 28 August, 19:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Phoenix are expected to have Imran Tahir available for the final time before he leaves for CPL. He will be replaced by Tanveer Sangha.

Possible XI: Smeed, Hammond, Livingstone, Moeen, Wade, Benjamin, Howell, Helm, Brookes, Richardson, Tahir

Originals are without Jos Buttler, Sean Abbott and Andre Russell. It's quite the churn. They didn't miss Buttler versus Superchargers when smashing a tournament-record score.

Possible XI: Salt, Evans, Madsen, Stubbs, Walter, Ackerman, Harrison, Hartley, Parkinson, Little, Klaasen

Pitch report

The Edgbaston pitch has held up remarkably well. We were expecting a real drop in runmaking but Superchargers' 169 last time suggests otherwise. Phoenix will target something similar against a weak bowling attack. Go for 150 or more if they bat first. Bet here.

How to play

The 1.674/6 about Phoenix is correct. Even before the Buttler and Russell withdrawals they were all brawn and no brain. Phoenix cover all bases here and can deal a hammer blow to Originals' chances. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

Salt and Liam Livingstone have been boosted to 10/3 and 7/2 respectvely to top bat for their teams. Paul Walter is a spot of value at 18s for Originals because he could bat at No 5 and take on Russell's role. Bet the Sportsbook odds here.