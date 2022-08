Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire

Tuesday 17 August, 18.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Originals are now in must-win territory after three defeats. Surely they have to drop profligate Aussie Sean Abbott and get control with another spinner, possibly Calvin Harrison?

Possible XI: Buttler, Salt, Madsen, Russell, Walter, Evans, Stubbs, Harrison, Hartley, Klaasen, Parkinson.

Welsh Fire's top five bears scrunity against any team. But after that it goes awry. Adam Zampa at No 8 in white-ball cricket is an example of recruitment gone badly wrong. This might be Zampa's last game before Australia duty calls.

Possible XI: Clarke, Banton, Hain, Duckett, Miller, Cobb, Pretorius, Zampa, Payne, Ball, Scrimshaw

There have been scores of 189 and 161 so far at Old Trafford. But the common denominator may be Originals' wasteful bowling. They're all over the shop and have leaked at least 160 in each of the three games. Fire to bust the runs par line at a quote below that 160 figure could be a wager first up.

How to play

The clue is above. If Fire can bat first on a decent deck against a bowling unit which appears to have few plans or scruples when the ball starts to fly, then should at leas trade favs. Around 2.3811/8 is a very decent price in a contest which should be closer to choice. Bet the match odds here.

Ex-Original Joe CLarke is boosted to 7/2 for top Fire bat with Sportsbook. Jos Buttler is also boosted to 12/5. The 22/1 about Paul Walter topping for Originals is wrong considering he has twice batted at No 5. He has the ability to win too. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.