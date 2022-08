Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers

Thursday 12 August, 15:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Team news

Invincibles will be skippered by Jason Roy in the absence of Sam Billings, who is with England Lions. Roy is in desperate need of a score and it's possible that more responsibility might help take his focus off his own problems.

Possible XI: Roy, Curran, Rossouw, Cartwright, T Curran, Narine, Cox, Briggs, Milnes, Hasnain, Topley

Superchargers took a heavy beating by Rockets last time out. They appeared to miss Harry Brook. David Willey was also out. David Wiese surely bats up the order after sensational hitting in that loss.

Possible XI: Lyth, Du Plessis, Pepper, Wiese, Hose, Simpson, Bravo, van der Merwe, Raine, Potts, Rashid

Pitch report

The Oval surface looked flat in the first game this term when Spirit posted 171. However, there was some dreadful death bowling from the Invincibles. An early show has overs on the par line set at 171.5. If it comes to a more acceptable 167.5 we may look to short.

How to play

Invincibles are 1.84/5 with Superchargers 2.226/5. We're not sure the gulf in odds is justified at this stage of the season. They both have one win and a loss to their name and are very close in terms of runs scored and conceded at this stage. Superchargers should at least be capable of flipping the odds here.

Tops vale

In the absence of Will Jacks, who is also with England Lions, Sam Curran may open the batting. Sportsbook's 11/2 is value. For Superchargers, Wiese is 10s and Dwayne Bravo, who batted up the order, is 19s. Both are value.