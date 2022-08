Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers

Sunday 7 August, 14:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Bowling flops

Fire started 2022 where they left 2021. A defeat - and a heavy one at that - in their opener suggests another tough term ahead. Ollie Pope at No 3 is not what the marketing brains had in mind when dreaming up this competition. Likewise Adam Zampa at No 8. Perhaps more pressing is the persistent issues with the ball. Brave had no issues chasing 108 with 31 balls to spare

Possible XI: Clarke, Banton, Pope, Duckett, Hain, Cobb, Higgins, Zampa, Noor Ahmad, Ball, Payne.

Invincibles are also smarting. The pre-tournament second jollies were surprisingly beaten by London Spirit. A late blast from Hilton Cartwright and Tom Curran rather flattered them to keep the margin to three runs. What should be focussed on is the way they conceded 171 and were all over the shop at the death. Jason Roy's miserable run with the bat continued, too.

Possible XI: Roy, Jacks, Curran, Billings, Cox, Cartwright, T Curran, Narine, Briggs, Topley, Hasnain

Pitch report

The Cardiff surface, in the Blast at least, has been one for the spinners. In terms of spinners on both sides, there's a pretty fair match-up. But the recent trend is for runs. More than 160 was busted twice in four and 150 was also notched in the competition last season. South Africa also piled on 207 against England in a T20 last month. We should be able to go long of first dig runs at 152.5. Bet the Sportsbook runs line herebefore the off.

How to play

Fire are 2.506/4 with Invincibles 1.684/6. We are far from enamoured with the Fire bowling but a simple trade is in the offing here - so long as the home team bat first. On a potentially flat surface the gamble is for them to make a fast start and then go on to post something upwards of 160. This should bring their odds down to a pick 'em affair. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

Clarke has been boosted to 10/3 for top Fire bat. That's pretty chunky for an opener. Ben Ducket has big appeal at 7s, too, though because he is an excellent player of spin. For Invincibles, Hilton Cartwright is big at 10s as they may look to get him involved earlier. Mohammad Hasnain is chunky at 7/2 for top Invincibles wicket-taker. He is an out-and-out strike bowler. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.