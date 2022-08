Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave

Wednesday 10 August, 18:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Team news

Phoenix were well beaten by Rockets in their first outing. They have been hit by injuries to Tom Abell, Adam Milne and Olly Stone.

Possible XI: Smeed, Hammond, Moeen, Livingstone, Mousley, Benjamin, Howell, van Buuren, Helm, Richardson, Tahir

Brave could welcome back Tymal Mills from injury. He missed their easy success over Fire. They need him with Craig Overton called up for England Lions. Quinton de Kock should be available.

Possible XI: De Kock, Vince, Stoinis, Whitely, David, Garton, Jordan, Lintott, Mills, Rehan, Hogan

Pitch report

Edgbaston last season was decent for batting. There were two scores in the 140s, one in the 170s and one in the 180s. However, it has hosted 16 matches in nine days in the Commonwealth Games and it's hard not to reckon the square has been overused. This could be one to go unders. Bet the runs par line here.

How to play

Brave are 1.75/7 favourites for a re-run of last year's final which, of course, they won. That result and their top three have had a big impact on the odds. But don't rule out Phoenix. On a worn surface they have the bowlers to stifle a Brave batting line-up.

Liam Livingston, Moeen Ali, Benny Howell and Imran Tahir could all be nightmarish to get away. They are at least a trade at 2.47/5. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

James Vince has been boosted to 3/1 for top Brave bat with Sportsbook. De Kock is 11/4 and Stoinis 16/5. Miles Hammond is chunky at 4s considering he opened for Phoenix last time. Livingstone is big at 6/1 for top Phoenix bowler if the pitch is tacky.