Southern Brave v Trent Rockets

Thursday 25 August, 19:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Brave thumped Fire last time out but that means little. They're not great shakes themselves as that was only their second win. Paul Stirling has replaced Marcus Stoinis and the bowling has been ravaged by injury.

Possible XI: De Kock, Stirling, Vince, Davies, Whiteley, David, Garton, Fuller, Lintott, Baker, Hogan

Rockets are without Rashid Khan who is with Afghanistan for the Asia Cup. But Tabraiz Shamsi is a more than adequate replacement as Rockets look to regain top spot from Spirit.

Possible XI: Hales, Malan, Munro, Kohler-Cadmore, Moores, Gregory, Sams, Patel, L Wood, Cook, Shamsi

Originals bucked the trend for low runs in Southampton last time when amassing 188. Perhaps the common denominator might be weak Brave bowling. If Rockets bat first the runs par line is probably a one to go over in the low 150s. Bet the runs line here.

How to play

Brave are flattered by odds of 2.265/4 for this one. Rockets have shown themselves to be vastly superior and it would be a surprise if they didn't notch another success. They look the bet at a chunky 1.774/5.

Tops value

Daniel Sams, who has one won already on the top bats this season, is hopelessly underrated at 90/1 by Sportsbook. He might not get in, he might barely trouble the scorers but he should be about 25s. He's also batted as high as No 5. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.