Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix

Wednesday 23 August, 18.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

The Invincibles have lost twice. That joke never gets old. They are without Craig Overton who is with England. Aussie spinner Peter Hatzoglou replaces Sunril Narine for the rest of the tournament. Mohammad Hasnain has been called up by Pakistan.

Possible XI: Roy, Jacks, Rossouw, S Curran, Billings, Cox, Cartwright, T Curran, Briggs, Milnes, Topley

Phoenix's Imran Tahir is likely to be playing his last game before leaving for the Caribbean Premier League. Tanveer Sangha will be his replacement.

Possible XI: Smeed, Hammond, Livingstone, Moeen, Wade, Benjamin, Howell, Helm, Brookes, Richardson, Tahir

Pitch report

The Oval surface appears to be slowing up. In reverse order scores in first dig are: 137-157-171. The last two games have been won by the side batting second. This has the feel of an unders game on the runs line.

How to play

Invincibles are 1.794/5 and Phoenix 2.245/4. Phoenix suffered a chastening loss to Superchargers last time out and just like their opponents they need a win to avoid a major blow to qualification hopes. Phoenix really should get it. Over time they've proved to be a canny team and it's a surprise to see them so big. This should be a choice affair. Bet the match odds here.

Will Smeed has been boosted to 10/3 by Sportsbook for top Phoenix bat. Liam Livingstone is 11/4 and Moeen Ali 9/2. For Oval, Will Jacks has been boosted to 10/3. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.