Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets

Monday 15 August, 18.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Phoenix have confirmed that Adam Milne will play no part in the tournament. Milne has an achilles injury and has not made an appearance. Ben Dwarshius is his replacement.



Possible XI: Smeed, Benjamin, Moeen, Livingstone, Wade, Hammond, Helm, Howell, Brooks, Richardson, Tahir

Rockets without Joe Root, who has joined up with England ahead of Test duty against South Africa. It's not a big miss considering the sensational form of Dawid Malan. Rashid Khan remains unavailable.



Possible XI: Hales, Malan, Kohler-Cadmore, Munro, Cockbain, Gregory, Patel, Sams, Wood, Fletcher, Shamsi

Pitch report

We're wary of getting with runs at Edgbaston because of the huge volume of cricket being played on the square this summer. The Commonwealth Games saw groundstaff working overtime. It was surprising the surface was good enough for Phoenix to post 176 against Brave and win the game. Expecting a slow down should pay off at some point so shorting the runs par line in the high 50s might be shrewd.

How to play

Phoenix are 2.166/5 with Rockets 1.865/6. Rockets are undefeated with three wins from three. Favouritism makes sense from that point of view. Phoenix, however, are canny and are beginning to find their feet. They should be capable of trading odds on.

Top Bat

Plenty of value on Sportsbook's top Phoenix bat prices. Will Smeed and Chris Benjamin should be the two favourites at 7/2 and 5/1 considering they open. Moeen Ali has been boosted to 10/3 though with Liam Livingstone the same. Alex hales is boosted to 3/1 for Rockets with Malan 13/5.