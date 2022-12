SCG pitch looks full of runs

Stars have been pricey with the ball

Philippe likes Stars attack

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars

Monday 26 December, 07:15

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Sixers are up and running after beating Hobart by six runs. If the margin of victory suggests a close affair, it was pretty one-sided.

Still, Sixers should never have allowed Hobart to get so close in a chase of 138 off 14 overs. We've made a note about death bowling concerns surrounding Afghan pacer Naveen. Ben Dwarshius might get a game in this one.

Possible XI: Philippe, Patterson, Vince, Henriques, Christian, Silk, Kerr, Abbott, O'Keefe, Naveen, Dwarshius

Alarm bells are beginning to ring for Stars. They were smashed by Scorchers on Friday, conceding a massive 229. It was the second defeat in three.

Luke Wood took five wickets but was pricey. Trent Boult and Marcus Stoinis were expensive. They are a bowler short and their batting hardly inspires presently.

Possible XI: Clarke, Rogers, Webster, Stoinis, Larkin, Cartwright, Kellaway, Wood, Coulter-Nile, Boult, Zampa

Pitch report

Sixers' run rate of 9.7 against Hurricanes was in keeping with the recent record for runs. In the previous 15 matches at the SCG more than 160 has been busted in first dig 10 times. It makes sense to stick to what we know on the runs market, then, and play according.

Going over the par line in the late 160s - possibly 170.5 - is worth a go. Both bowling attack have shown profligacy and there's a history of big runs between these two. No rain is forecast.

How to play

Sixers are 1.774/5 with Stars 2.26/5. Those are the sort of prices one would expect with Sixers notching their first win and appearing to return to the form which saw them finish runners-up last term.

Stars could be in the game, though, if they get to bat first. The SCG track is a flat one as discussed and there's a possibility they could trade 1.84/5 at the break.

Yet Sixers are a bet in the chase. We have concerns about that Stars bowling line-up after a hammering by the Scorchers. Sixers have won the last seven on the head-to-head and chased 177 last time.

Tops value

Josh Philippe was in great hitting form against Hurricanes. His 43 off 21 set the tone. Sportsbook make him 23/10 for a repeat top-bat win. He is 7/2 for top match bat and 6/1 for man of the match. The opener has also top scored against STars in the last two meetings. Marcus Stoinis is 7/2 for top Stars bat.