Stick To Cricket Episode Four: Brian Lara on Dwight Yorke, his PlayStation game & Ben Duckett's reverse sweep shot

Episode 4 of Stick to Cricket is an absolute belter, as there's a very special guest joining the panel - none other than West Indian great Brian Charles Lara..

Stick to Cricket, a star-studded new cricket show from Betfair and The Overlap, features England legends Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, David 'Bumble' Lloyd, and Phil 'Tuffers' Tufnell...

The weekly show offers insights and discussions, with special guests joining the cricket icons to delve into the sport's hottest topics.

And this week we get some superb insights from one of the all-time greats of the game as Lara goes through his career, Dwight Yorke's World Cup chances, tells a brilliant Sir Viv Richards story and has some high praise for England's Ben Duckett!

Watch the full episode here and read some of the standout quotes below...

My friend Dwight Yorke has a great chance of leading Trinidad & Tobago to World Cup

"Yorkey oversees the Trinidad & Tobago national team, trying to get into the World Cup. We have a great chance, because it's being held in the USA, Mexico and Canada, so the three top teams in our group qualify automatically.

"We just got a rude awakening in America, playing in the Gold Cup, conceding 5 against the USA, drew against Haiti with ten men and Saudi Arabia, who were a guest of CONCACAF, we drew against 1-1. We were leading them, and a victory would have got us through to the second round, which is about to start.

"Do I have a team in the Premier League? I had a team back in my village in my younger days, called Santa Cruz Hotspurs, so Tottenham Hotspur with Ossie Ardiles and Glenn Hoddle were in my time.

"I was decent enough at football, playing on the wing but I didn't like being tackled."

I couldn't play a reverse sweep like Ben Duckett

"I couldn't play a reverse sweep like Duckett, I never tried. I spoke to Michael Atherton a long time ago, he said 'I can't get my son to stop playing across the line'. He says 'I have a little boy in Australia and all he wants to do is smack the ball'.

"First of all, I'm happy with the era that I played in - I played a lot of test matches. Of course, everyone would like to be in the T20s with all the funds involved.

"At the end of the day, I had enough shots to survive - I look at guys like Virat Kohli and they don't have much of that. I think I would be one of those players who, instead of doing reverse sweeps over third-man, hit him over extra cover."

I would get destroyed playing my own Brian Lara cricket game on PlayStation

"I played the Brian Lara cricket game on PlayStation every time they launched the new version of the game. They'd bring someone out to play against, and they would just destroy me."

"I didn't score that much in the game, I didn't break the record!"

England bowlers didn't want to turn up when I broke 400-runs record

"You've got to go back when I'd just had 100 runs in six innings. We lost all three test matches.

"I felt like I was getting back into a little bit of form, and losing to England 4-0 in the Caribbean is something you didn't want. Coming from Barbados into Antigua, I was hesitant to bat first.

"If you want to draw a test match, then make as much as possible, save the follow-on and bat. I saw the pitch and said no way are you going to bowl first on this; so I batted and when I got to 100 runs, I knew for a fact we were going to go for a big total.

"When I got to 100, I realised that Harmison, who was the most dangerous, he didn't want to bowl much. If you look at the stats, he was the only one who didn't go for 100, he came off at 92.

"You really think I was thinking about getting to towards 400? No chance! I get 100, you get a double, I look at the bowling attack and you can tell the guys don't really want to turn up."

