South Africa v West Indies

Sunday 26 March, 13:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

South Africa are smarting after defeat in a rain-reduced first match in Centurion. Their 131 in 11 overs was an extremely strong effort. That they didn't defend may require changes.

Sisanda Magala took three wickets but there was no Kagiso Rabada or Lungi Ngidi. Anrich Nortje may miss out for one of them and one of the spinners - Bjorn Fortuin or Tabraiz Shamsi - could also come under pressure for a spot.

Possible XI: De Kock, Hendricks, Rossouw, Markram, Miller, Klaasen, Parnell, Magala, Rabada, Shamsi, Ngidi

An 11-over thrash suited West Indies strengths. They were able to go hell for leather in the chase without the fear of losing wickets because they bat so deep.

Rovman Powell guided the effort. His 43 from 18 was tremendous stuff. Johnson Charles and Brandon King produced string knocks. Jason Holder sat out but he could come in for Roston Chase.

Possible XI: King, Mayers, Charles, Pooran, Powell, Shepherd, Smith, Chase, Hosein, Joseph, Cottrell

Pitch report

South Africa's rate of 11.9 in the first dig was further evidence that Centurion is a road. In the recent SAT20 four out of the six matches saw 200 or more busted. Understandably there's also a toss bias for the team batting first.

We're still keen on big runs for the hosts in a full 20-over contest. There is currently no rain forecast. They've gone over 200 four times in their last seven and placing an order for 175 or more at 2.001/1 is fair.

Back over 175 SA first-innings runs 2.0

How to play

West Indies are into 2.809/5 from 3.3512/5 after taking a 1-0 lead. South Africa are 1.538/15.

It is hard not to reckon that Windies need some help from conditins to level the gap. But they could get that on a flat one.

Batting first they should be confident enough to go hard and they should be capable of trading shorter. If South Africa bat first they are likely to be prohibitively short at the break.

Sportsbook's 5/4 that both teams score 170 and South Africa win the match may prove popular.

Tops value

There were two first-innings centuries in the SAT20 so Sportsbook upping the odds for another from 10s to 11s after one game has appeal. Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, who scored two of them, are 5/1 and 13/2 respectively.

Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers have been boosted to 3/1 and 7/2 respectively to be top team bats with Sportsbook.

Ngidi remains a great option for top SA bowler. He has a strike rate of 10.9 in the last 12 months and has five wins in 12. He should be shorter than 7/2. If he doesn;t play it's money back.